DNR properties resume entrance fees, reopen riding trails and restrooms
State recreation areas have resumed collecting entrance fees as of May 15 according to state guidelines. This includes the opening of the following features and activities:
• Equestrian and mountain bike trails for day use only;
• Day-use restrooms and vault toilets at DNR properties;
• Nature Centers and historic facilities in state parks properties however, hours may be reduced, and social distancing may limit the number of guests allowed in the respective facility at one time;
• Marinas opened with limited operations;
• The Fort Golf and the golf pro shop at Fort Harrison State Park with self-service cart rental available with a limit of one person per cart; and
A complete status list for facilities and services at DNR properties is at on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
Guests at DNR properties should remember the following when visiting:
• Practice social distancing at all times, particularly, as you hike, picnic or use boat ramps. Keep a minimum of 6 feet from other individuals you encounter, for your safety and theirs.
• Keep your group size small – fewer than 25 individuals is ideal.
• Bring your own drinking water and hand sanitizer.
• If you picnic, bring and use a covering for your picnic table and take it with you when you leave.
• If a parking lot is full, move to another location.
• If you feel sick or are running a temperature, plan a visit for a different day for the safety of other guests.
All recreation buildings, shelters, youth tent areas, rally camps, group camps and cottages at DNR properties will remain closed through at least May 31, 2020. All reservations with arrival dates between now and May 31 have been canceled or shortened and refunded. For those who originally paid by a DNR gift card, your refund will be mailed to you in the form of a check in 1-2 weeks. Any stay that extended beyond May 31, was shortened to a new arrival date of June 1st and given a partial refund. If you prefer to transfer or cancel your shortened stay instead, please go ahead and do so. Please note that the penalty will be charged at first, but will be manually refunded by DNR within 5-10 business days.
Calendar of Events, please check website for updates
June
6/5 — Full Moon 5K, Patoka Lake
6/6 — National Trails Day, Chain O’ Lakes State Park
6/6 — Fishing Derby, Mississinewa Lake
6/6 — Fishing Derby, Salamonie Lake
6/6 — Kids’ Fishing Derby, Patoka Lake
6/6 — Youth Fishing Derby, Raccoon SRA (Cecil M Harden Lake)
6/6 — C.C.C. Remembrance Day, Clifty Falls State Park
6/13 — Arts in the Park, McCormick’s Creek State Park
6/13 — Poker Paddle, Chain O’Lakes State Park
6/18 — Youth Day Camp & Family Overnight, Salamonie Lake
6/19 — Park-Inn Movies: Wonder Park, Clifty Falls State Park
6/20 — Limestone Weekend, Spring Mill State Park
6/20 — Summer Solstice Celebration, Mounds State Park
6/20 — Raptor and Songbird Day, Charlestown State Park
6/20 — Luau, Harmonie State Park
6/21 — Father’s Day Brunch at Clifty Inn, Clifty Falls State Park
6/21 — Father’s Day at The Garrison, Fort Harrison State Park
6/27 — Clifty Falls 100th Birthday Celebration, Clifty Falls State Park
6/27 — Fireworks Over Mississinewa, Mississinewa Lake
6/27 — Floating Campfire, Chain O’Lakes State Park
6/27 — Star Party, Shades State Park
July
7/1 — Fireworks on the Beach, Indiana Dunes State Park
7/1 — Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops Concert, Ouabache State Park
7/2 — Ft. Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops Concert, Pokagon State Park
7/3 — Fourth Of July Weekend, Charlestown State Park
7/4 — Patriotic Tie-Dye Fun, Chain O’Lakes State Park
7/4 — Fireworks by the Lake James Association, Pokagon State Park
7/4 — Independence Day Fireworks, Raccoon SRA (Cecil M Harden Lake)
7/4 — Thunder Over Patoka, Patoka Lake
7/11 — Star Party, Potato Creek State Park
7/17 — Park-Inn Movies: Finding Dory, Clifty Falls State Park
7/18 — Annual Sand Sculpture Contest, Indiana Dunes State Park
7/18 — Christmas in July & Smokey Bear Birthday Bash, Salamonie Lake
7/18 — Virgil I “Gus” Grissom Days, Spring Mill State Park
7/24 — Christmas in July
7/24 — Christmas in July 2020, Tippecanoe River State Park
7/25 — Pioneer Heritage Festival, Turkey Run State Park
7/25 — Wild About Wildlife, McCormick’s Creek State Park
7/25 — Christmas in July, Smokey Bear Birthday Bash, Mississinewa Lake
7/25 — Darcey Worster Days (Multi-Day Event), Potato Creek State Park
7/25 — Floating Campfire, Chain O’Lakes State Park
7/25 — Star Party, Patoka Lake
7/26 — CCC Co. 556 Open House, Pokagon State Park
7/31 — Park-Inn Movies: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Clifty Falls State Park
August
8/1 — Heritage Days, Spring Mill State Park
8/1 — Sand Sculpture Contest, Pokagon State Park
8/1 — Smokey Bear’s Birthday Bash, Patoka Lake
8/2 — Quilt Show, Spring Mill State Park
8/7 — S’mores Day Fun, Indiana Dunes State Park
8/8 — Smokey’s Birthday Pedal Parade, Raccoon SRA (Cecil M Harden Lake)
8/10 — National S’mores Day!, Mounds State Park
8/14 — Monarch Mania Weekend, Chain O’Lakes State Park
8/15 — 14th Annual Perseid Meteor Shower & Stargaze, Indiana Dunes State Park
8/15 — It’s A-Maize Thing, Salamonie Lake
8/22 — Lake Cleanup Day, Patoka Lake
8/22 — Star Party, Shades State Park
8/28 — Park-Inn Movies: The Good Dinosaur, Clifty Falls State Park
8/29 — Archaeology Day, Potato Creek State Park
8/29 — Centennial 5K, Clifty Falls State Park
