These regulations apply only to fish that originate from or are taken from Indiana’s public waters. Fish from public waters that migrate into or from private waters are still covered by these regulations. These regulations do not apply to fish in private waters that did not originate from public waters.
Complete lists of Indiana rules and regulations can be found in Indiana Code (iga.IN.gov) or in Indiana Administrative Code (IN.gov/legislative/iac).
Any corrections or updates to information published in this guide will be made to the online version at fishing.IN.gov.
SinkersThe health of fish and wildlife may be affected if lead or zinc sinkers are ingested. Alternative sinkers are made of steel, bismuth, tungsten, and resin.
Tagging & MarkingAnyone interested in marking or tagging fish in public water must get approval from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) before marking or tagging occurs.
An application must be processed 21 days before the scheduled start date. Call 317-232-4200 for more information.
Lake Michigan Trout & SalmonTrout or salmon with a missing adipose fin contain a small microwire tag in the head of the fish with information important to DNR research. Please save the head from your adipose fin-clipped trout and salmon and call 219-874-6824 for instructions.
Only trout and salmon with a missing adipose fin have micro tags. The adipose fin is along the fish’s spine between the dorsal fin and caudal (tail) fin.
Illegal DevicesIt is illegal to use the following devices to take fish from public waters: a weir, electric current, dynamite or other explosive, a firearm, hands alone, or any substance that may weaken or poison fish.
Sorting FishAnglers are responsible for maintaining fish in a healthy condition. Dead and dying fish cannot be released back into the water. At no time may anglers have more than a bag limit in their possession while engaged in a day’s fishing. However, sorting of fish may be allowed within the bag limit if fish are in healthy condition at the time of release. For example, if you catch five Largemouth Bass (daily bag limit is five) and catch a bigger largemouth bass later that day, it is legal to release any of the other fish in good condition in order to keep the larger one. Fish must be released into the water from which they were taken and be able to swim away normally. All fish in possession must meet legal size limits.
Gifting FishA person cannot gift fish taken under a sport fishing license to another person for the purpose of stocking a private lake.
Holding Baskets, Live Boxes, Live Nets, Etc.A fish holding basket, live box, live net, or any other structure in which fish or other aquatic life are contained unattended must be plainly labeled with the name and address of the owner or the owner’s DNR-issued Customer ID number. This does not include live wells or other devices that hang over the side of a boat or are located within a boat.
Minnows & Crayfish
Minnows and crayfish may be collected any time through the year if a valid sport fishing license is possessed. Minnows and crayfish collected from public waters cannot be sold.
“Minnow” is defined as a species of the minnow family Cyprinidae, except for exotic species identified in 312 IAC 9-6-7 and endangered species identified in 312 IAC 9-6-9, as well as sucker, Brook stickleback (Culaea inconstans), gizzard shad, Threadfin shad, and alewife. Live gizzard shad, threadfin shad, and alewife may only be collected, used, possessed, and disposed of in accordance with 312 IAC 9-6-8.
You cannot transport more than 100 crayfish across the state line in a 24-hour period unless you are commercially raising crayfish. You may use artificial lighting to take crayfish.
If you plan to catch your own minnows or crayfish, the following rules apply:
Seines cannot be larger than 12 feet in length and 4 feet deep with mesh no larger than ½ inch stretch. Stretch is the distance between two opposite knots of a net mesh when the net is stretched tight.
Minnow dip nets cannot exceed 3 feet square (without sides or walls) and may not have mesh larger than ½ inch stretch.
Minnow traps cannot exceed 24 inches in length with the opening of the trap no larger than 2 inches in diameter. Traps for crayfish also must comply with these requirements.
Cast nets may be used, provided the net is no larger than 20 feet in diameter and the mesh stretch is no larger than ¾ inch.
Minnows may not be taken within 500 yards of a dam and may only be taken by seines, minnow traps, cast nets, and dip nets meeting all legal requirements.
See Ohio River Regulations for special minnow and crayfish collecting regulations on the Ohio River.
Do not release minnows into the water after fishing. Emptying bait buckets can contaminate a body of water. In addition, bait and bait buckets exposed to lake or stream water could get contaminated with zebra mussel larvae, fish pathogens, or other aquatic invasive species. Anglers are encouraged to dispose of baitfish in the trash after each outing and buy new bait for their next outing. Fishing worms should be discarded in trash containers.
Wild fish may be used as live bait as long as the fish was caught legally and meets any size, catch, or possession limits established for that species. Goldfish may be used as live bait. Carp cannot be used as live bait at any location.
Live alewives may be collected, possessed, and used on Lake Michigan only. Alewives may not be transported away from Lake Michigan. Any unused alewives must be killed. You must immediately kill alewives collected from waters other than Lake Michigan.
Walleye Size Limits
Walleye taken from all public waters (lakes, rivers, and streams) north of State Road 26 must be 16 inches in length or longer, except for:
Bass Lake (Starke County) and Wolf Lake (Lake County); minimum size 14 inches;
Lake George (Steuben County); minimum size 15 inches; and
Wall Lake (LaGrange County); minimum size 16 inches with a daily bag limit of two walleye taken from public waters (lakes, rivers, and streams). Walleye taken south of State Road 26 must be 14 inches or longer.
Special Regulation Waters
On Fidler Pond in Elkhart County, Failing Lake (also known as Gentian Lake) in Steuben County, and Flat Fork Creek Park ponds A and B in Hamilton County, a person cannot take more than:
• 5 channel catfish per day;
• 2 largemouth bass per day, and the largemouth bass must be at least 18 inches long; and
• 15 of any combination of bluegill, redear sunfish and crappie per day
