Prep Volleyball Barons’ season ends in semifinals
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb’s season came to an end with a loss to Carroll in a semifinal match of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional on Saturday. The scores were 25-10, 25-15, 25-17.
Paige Snider and Hope Moring each had six kills for the Barons, who finished 17-12, one win shy of tripling their win total from last year. Moring also had eight assists and six digs. Snider also had eight digs and an ace.
College Golf Trine men take third place in MIAA Fall Championship
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team was third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Championships Friday and Saturday at PohlCat Golf Course.
Led by tournament medalist Mark Civanich with a 4-over par 148 (79-69), the Thunder shot 620. They shot the lowest round on Saturday at 303.
Hope won the weekend conference tournament with 315. Calvin was second with 617, but the Knights won the overall conference title by three shots over the Flying Dutchmen after six conference round were played this fall.
This past weekend, Trine’s Jack Brockie tied for sixth with 154 (79-75) and Mitch Lowney was 13th with 158 (78-80).
Charlie Eriksen had 160 (81-79) for the Thunder. Brogan Brockie had 167 (81-86). Carter Rang played as an individual and shot 167 (77-90).
The Thunder finished third overall this fall with 1,850 strokes and were one of the top four teams in the MIAA to make the conference’s NCAA Automatic Qualifier Tournament to be played this coming spring. Trine will be in the tournament with Calvin, Hope and Adrian, who finished fourth with 1,891 and was 14 shots ahead of fifth-place Kalamazoo.
Civanich made the All-MIAA First Team and Lowney earned all-conference Second Team honors. Calvin graduate student Sam Holland was the MIAA Most Valuable Player by having the lowest averaged during the six conference rounds. Civanich tied for the fourth lowest in the conference at 74.3.
College Volleyball Trine women win a match in tourney
DECATUR, Ill. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team went 1-2 over the weekend in the 5 State Classic at Millikin University.
The Thunder defeated Simpson (Iowa) on Friday, but lost to Millikin and Loras (Iowa) on Saturday.
On Friday, Trine won over Simpson 25-19, 25-20, 25-19. Jacqueline Baughman had 16 assists, 10 digs, six kills, two aces and one solo block to lead the Thunder. Jocelynn Nichols had six kills. Olivia Jolliffe had five kills and two aces. Rachel Campbell added three aces.
Against Millikin Saturday, the scores were 28-26, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15.
Trine lost to Loras 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19.
Baughman had 74 assists and Jolliffe had 19 kills in the two matches on Saturday for the Thunder (14-14).
College Cross Country Trine women 5th in Oberlin meet
OBERLIN, Ohio — Trine was fifth in the women’s meet and 13th in the men’s meet at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble Saturday. Both Thunder teams were than the other Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association squads in both meets.
The Thunder women had 170 points and were 13 points ahead of sixth-place Case Western Reserve, Ohio. Carnegie Mellon won with 121, followed by Allegheny (139), Wisconsin-Stevens Point (148) and John Carroll, Ohio (168) in the top four.
The top five Trine runners recorded season-best times, led by race winner Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller in a 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 14.5 seconds. She was 30.7 seconds ahead of runner-up Hannah Lorenz of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Chloe Brittain was 27th in 23:21.5 and beat her previous season PR by 33 seconds. Carol Haldeman ran a collegiate PR time of 23:27.2 in finishing 33rd.
Trine freshman Chloe Goodrich was 55th in 23:48.9, followed by classmate Lydia Randolph in 23:50.5.
The Thunder men had 361 points and were 14 points behind 12th-place Denison, Ohio. John Carroll won over Wisconsin-Whitewater, 61-65.
Senior Noah Acker, an East Noble graduate, led Trine in 27th place in an 8K time of 26:20.1. Jacob Myers was 78th in 27:27.1, and Zach Brickler placed 84th in 27:30.4.
College Soccer Thunder women fall to Knights
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s soccer team lost to Calvin 3-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday evening at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Knights (11-2, 5-0 MIAA) scored all of their goals in the first half, including a goal 12 seconds after Trine tied it at 1-1 on Teresa Ashbrook’s 14th goal of the season.
Andrea Wright drew the Thunder (12-2-1, 3-2) within one on a goal with a little over 15 minutes left in the second half. Veronica Ocampo assisted on both Trine goals.
Sophie Aschemeier made five saves in goal for the Thunder, who was outshot 16-4.
Hornets down Trine men
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine’s men’s soccer team lost to Kalamazoo 5-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday night.
The Hornets (9-2-2, 4-0 MIAA) outshot the Thunder 16-4 and had two goals from Emilio Romo.
Colin Nicoski scored on an assist from Alhasan Yahya early in the second half for Trine (6-7-1, 1-2-1). Troy Saylor made seven saves in goal.
Correction Angola history reported incorrectly
Angola’s boys cross country qualified for semi-state as a team for the second time in program history on Saturday. The story in Sunday’s edition said otherwise.
The first time a Hornet boys cross country team qualified for semi-state as a team was in 2000.
The KPC Media Group Sports Department regrets the error.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Oct. 11.
MEN: Moose — Mike Ponko 290, Dave Thies 288, Brian Berger 269, Gary Brown 267, Ryan David 256. Booster — Dave Thies 279, 761 series, Jason Flaugh 269, Zack Dohner 268, 700 series, Kris Levy 267, Emery Patrick 266, 709 series, Chad Griffith 265, Matt Patrick 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 203, Christina Wise 536 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 226, 575 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ethan Pfeiffer 234, 609 series, Kyle Toyias 232, 614 series.
