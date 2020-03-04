INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is conducting three trainings for livestock producers interested in the Certified Livestock Producer Program.
This voluntary program is open to all livestock species and recognizes producers who go above and beyond in their farm management in the areas of environmental stewardship, animal well-being, biosecurity, emergency planning and community relations.
“We are proud to say that the number of Certified Livestock Producers who have completed this training grows each year — currently we are up to 145 producers,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “This program is a great opportunity to become prepared and master safety protocols in the event of an emergency. I encourage all livestock producers to look into this program and see if it is a good fit for them, their families and their farm.”
To become certified, producers will have to work with their veterinarians to develop biosecurity plans and meet with their local fire departments to create emergency management plans. They also will be responsible for conducting a self-assessment in several areas, as well as participating in their industry’s quality assurance programs, such as Beef Quality Assurance or Pork Quality Assurance Plus.
Once a producer completes the certification and is approved by the department, her or she will be eligible to receive the official Certified Livestock Producer signage and will be invited to attend an award ceremony at the Indiana State Fair.
These are the Certified Livestock Producer trainings:
• Friday, March 13, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Elkhart County Purdue Extension office, 17746 C.R. 34 East, Goshen;
• Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to noon, Benton County Fairgrounds, 2743 W. S.R. 352, Boswell;
• Friday, March 27, 10-11:30 a.m., Johnson County Purdue Extension office, 484 N. Morton St., Franklin.
To register, visit isda.in.gov or call (317) 220-3711.
