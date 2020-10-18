FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s volleyball team swept the South Side sectional last week, winning all three of its matches by 3-0 scores.
The Spartans started with Columbia City in the first round, winning 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17.
They then moved through South Side quickly in the semi-finals, winning 25-12, 25-8, 25-8.
Meanwhile, New Haven worked its way through the other half of the bracket, beating New Haven 3-2 in a competitive match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-8.
The Bulldogs then took down Wayne by a 3-0 score, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13.
Homestead took a commanding win in Saturday’s championship, however, coming away with 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 victories.
The Spartans take on Hamilton Southeastern in Saturday’s regional at Noblesville with a 10 a.m. start time. If they win, they will play the winner of Carroll and McCutcheon for the regional title at 7 p.m.
