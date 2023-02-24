Prep Boys Basketball Fremont wins regular season finale over Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS – Fremont ended the regular season with a 52-46 victory over Bethany Christian Thursday night on Buller Court.
The game was moved up a day to accommodate the school community and give it enough time to focus on the Bruins girls basketball team, who is playing in the Class 1A state championship game this morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Connor Slee had 21 points, including four three-pointers, to lead the Eagles (12-10). Gage Cope had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Corbin Beeman had seven points, four boards and three assists. Ethan Bontrager added six points and eight rebounds.
Fremont built a 46-31 lead in the third quarter, but had to hold off a Bruin comeback to win.
Tyson Chupp had 17 points for Bethany Christian (13-10).
The Eagles lost the junior varsity game 40-35.
College Hockey Trine women lose playoff opener
GENEVA, Ill. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Aurora 7-2 Friday afternoon in the first game of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association first-round playoff series at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
The Spartans (20-4-1) outshot the Thunder 42-9. Rachel Campoli had two goals for Aurora, and Ellie Visser had a goal and two assists.
Kailey Mleko had both Thunder goals. Payton Hans had an assist, and Casey Frank made 35 saves in goal. Trine is 10-16.
College Men’s Volleyball Trine match canceled
ANGOLA – Trine’s home men’s volleyball match with Lawrence Tech (Mich.) scheduled for Thursday night was canceled due to a power outage on the Trine University campus. The match will not be made up.
