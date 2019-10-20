KENDALLVILLE — Readers were perturbed by vandals who defaced a statue of the holy family of Mary, Joseph and Jesus at the Mother Mary of Mercy center in Rome City last week.
That story was the most viewed item on kpcnews.com as well as the post with the largest reach on the newspaper’s Facebook page in the last week.
The Rome City Police Department is still seeking information in its effort to track down who used black marker or paint to vandalize the faces of the trio of statues at the private property on Northport Road.
Here’s a look at the top viewed stories on kpcnews.com this past week:
Religious statues defaced in Rome City — 2,971 pageviews
Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing — 2,567 pageviews
Northside Body Shop has new owners — 1,988 pageviews
Colten Cripe answering all questions after accident — 1,757 pageviews
Man dies of electrocution while inspecting power pole — 1,442 pageviews
Orland man arrested on child porn charges — 1,004 pageviews
Prairie Heights to host 47th annual Heritage Festival — 549 pageviews
Succession plan: Harper will lead Avilla, Erexson rises at South Side — 486 pageviews
Three stories reaches thousands of users on the KPC News Facebook page this week:
Oct. 12: Statue of the holy family was defaced in Rome City recently. Police are seeking information. — 5,687 people reached, 220 reactions, 15 comments, 82 shares, 427 link clicks
Oct. 13: Residents who need to file for a protective order can now file paperwork online at home instead of having to visit the county courthouse.. — 5,666 people reached, 86 likes, 48 share, 74 link clicks
Oct. 16: United Auto Workers informed members early on the afternoon of Oct. 16 that it had just reached a tentative agreement with GM. — 2,382 people reached, 49 reactions, 3 comments, 8 shares, 27 link clicks
Videos and photo galleries also gained some new attention:
Auburn Monarch Mural — 27 views
Tour of DeKalb County Community Corrections Center construction — 72 views up 23 from last week.
Grand Champion Steer Contest, DeKalb County Free Fall Fair — 256 views up 21 from last week.
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade — 160 views up 26 from last week.
Kendallville Apple Festival 2019 — 289 views up 36 from last week.
