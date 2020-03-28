Howe at a Glance
Population: 807
Police: LaGrange County Sheriff’s Dept.
Fire: Howe Volunteer Fire Dept.
Health: LaGrange Parkview Hospital
Utilities: Electric: NIPSCO & LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO Phone: CenturyLink Internet: CenturyLink
Education: Lakeland School Corporation
Parks: Town Square Park, Pine Knob Park
Attractions: Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, Cedar Lake Golf Course
Events: Lions Club Ice Cream Social, Indian Summer Days
Important Numbers & Addresses
Police: A: 0875 S. S.R. 9, LaGrange P: 463-7491
Fire: A: 175 W. S.R. 120 P: 562-2618 Fire Chief: Larry Watson
Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000
Post Office: P: (260) 562-2191 A: 404 Defiance St. Hours: M-F 8:30-10:30 a.m., noon-4 p.m., Sat 9-11 a.m.
Recycling: State Department Building, Nursery Street, LaGrange
