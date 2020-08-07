Walk will benefit the poor
ANGOLA — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Angola encourages people to get involved in the 2020 Friends of the Poor Walk Sept. 27.
The walk starts at 1 p.m. at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne.
Signup is at www.fopwalk.org/walker/54798. To learn more about how to benefit the Angola team or to sign up, call Deb Davis at 668-2440.
