Varsity Football
Aug. 18;At Woodlan;7 p.m.
Aug. 25;ADAMS CENTRAL;7 p.m.
Sept. 1;WEST NOBLE;7 p.m.
Sept. 8;*At Churubusco;7 p.m.
Sept. 15;GARRETT;7 p.m.
Sept. 22;*At Prairie Heights;7 p.m.
Sept. 29;*At Fremont;7 p.m.
Oct. 6;*CENTRAL NOBLE;7 p.m.
Oct. 13;ANGOLA;7 p.m.
Oct. 20;Sectional, first round, opponent, location TBA;7 p.m.
Oct. 27;Sectional, second round, opponent, location TBA;7 p.m.
Nov. 3;Sectional championship, opponent, location TBA;7 p.m.
Reserve Football
Aug. 21;WOODLAN;6 p.m.
Aug. 28;At Adams Central;6 p.m.
Sept. 2;At West Noble;10 a.m.
Sept. 11;CHURUBUSCO;6 p.m.
Sept. 18;At Garrett;6 p.m.
Sept. 25;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;6 p.m.
Oct. 2;FREMONT;6 p.m.
Oct. 9;At Central Noble;6 p.m.
Oct. 16;At Angola;6 p.m.
Junior High Football
Aug. 22;At West Noble;5:30 p.m.
Aug. 29;At Lakeland;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 5;ANGOLA;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12;At Churubusco;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Sept. 26;At Prairie Heights;5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3;At Fremont;5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10;CENTRAL NOBLE;5:30 p.m.
Varsity Cross Country
Aug. 22;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Aug. 26;Baron Classic at DeKalb;9:30 a.m.
Sept. 2;Manchester Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 6;*NECC super dual at West Noble;6 p.m.
Sept. 9;Northrop Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 16;West Noble Invitational;8:30 a.m.
Sept. 23;New Haven Classic at Huntington University;9 a.m.
Sept. 30;NECC meet at Prairie Heights;10 a.m.
Oct. 14;Sectional meet at West Noble;10:30 a.m.
Oct. 21;Regional meet at New Haven at the Plex;time TBA.
Oct. 28;State finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute;time TBA.
Junior High Cross Country
Aug. 26;Prairie Heights Invitational;9 a.m.
Aug. 29;HAMILTON and WEST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Sept. 5;At Westview with Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 9;Northrop Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 12;At Central Noble with Angola and Churubusco;5 p.m.
Sept. 16;West Noble Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Sept. 19;At Lakeland with Fremont;5 p.m.
Sept. 21;FAIRFIELD and PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Sept. 27;NECC meet at West Noble;6 p.m.
Varsity and Reserve Volleyball
Aug. 19;FW NORTH SIDE;10 a.m.
Aug. 22;WOODLAN;6 p.m.
Aug. 24;*CENTRAL NOBLE;6 p.m.
Aug. 26;Westview Invitational;9 a.m.
Aug. 28;At Lakewood Park;6 p.m.
Aug. 31;*At Churubusco;6 p.m.
Sept. 2;Garrett Invitational;9 a.m.
Sept. 6;At DeKalb;6 p.m.
Sept. 7;*HAMILTON;6 p.m.
Sept. 9;JV INVITATIONAL;8 a.m.
Sept. 12;*At Garrett;6 p.m.
Sept. 14;*PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;6 p.m.
Sept. 19;*At Lakeland;6 p.m.
Sept. 21;*WESTVIEW;6 p.m.
Sept. 26;*At West Noble;6 p.m.
Sept. 28;At Hicksville, Ohio;5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2;*At Angola;6 p.m.
Oct. 5;*At Fremont;6 p.m.
Oct. 7;NECC tournament at Westview;9 a.m.
Oct. 12-14;Sectional at Central Noble;opponent, time TBA.
Junior High Volleyball
Aug. 22;FREMONT;5 p.m.
Aug. 24;DEKALB;5 p.m.
Aug. 29;At Hicksville, Ohio;5 p.m.
Aug. 31;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Sept. 5;At Prairie Heights;5 p.m.
Sept. 7;WOODLAN;5 p.m.
Sept. 12;At Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Sept. 14;CHURUBUSCO;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 16;Lakeland Invitational;8:30 a.m.
Sept. 18;HAMILTON;5 p.m.
Sept. 21;At Garrett;5 p.m.
Sept. 23;At Westview;9 a.m.
Sept. 26;At Edgerton, Ohio;5 p.m.
Sept. 28;At Angola;5 p.m.
Oct. 2-5;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
Junior High Soccer
Aug. 29;At Lakeland;5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11;ANGOLA;5 p.m.
Sept. 13;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Sept. 14;At Angola;6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Sept. 21;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Sept. 26;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Sept. 28;At Westview;5 p.m.
Oct. 2;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Oct. 3-7;NECC tournament;5:30 p.m.
* Indicates game or match counts toward NECC standings.
Home games and matches are in ALL CAPS.
