Happy birthday today to Margaret Hiatt, Bradley Sonner and Harrison Sade; tomorrow to Roger Barnhart and Sonya Chordas; and Samantha Fry and Lynn Todd on the 8th; Shirley Rosswurm and Seth Nelson on the 9th; Philip Plasterer, Kim Stampe, Ralph Bingham, Donna (Martin) Royuer and Dustin Arvola on the 10th; Bob Martin, Pam Ransom and Lois Cormany on the 11th; and to Damien Addis on the 12th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Dick and Pauline Kettleborough; to John and Arlene Gaff on the 8th; Jerry and Missy Love, and Dave and Jean Taylor on the 9th; and to Jeremy and Deana Hart, and Robert and Margaret Workman on the 11th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include No Diet Day today, tomorrow is Barrier Day, Have A Coke Day is the 8th Tear the Tag Off Your Mattress on the 9th World Lupus Day is the 10th, Hostess Cupcake Day is the 11th and International Nurse’s Day is the 12th.
Barrier Day is a good time to look around and take stock of all the barriers in our “world.” Many are easy to see — wheelchair ramps, handrails by the stairs, and automatic door openers. But people have all kinds of challenges these days. How can we help? Sometimes it just takes a moment to really see the obstacles. So — lend a hand and help someone else out — it just might be the highlight of your day.
