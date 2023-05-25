PREP SOFTBALL
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final, Fairfield vs. East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Class 4A Carroll Sectional
Semifinal, F.W. North Side vs. Snider, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, Carroll vs. DeKalb, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Jake Gladieux in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries at NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships (Polisseni Track and Field Complex), Rochester, N.Y., 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional
Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, Game 1, 2:30 p.m.
