CRAWFORDSVILLE — Noble County native Zac Maley will be returning to Indiana Saturday racing in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.
Maley will be taking part in the STACYC Stability Cycle Ironman National, which starts at 1 p.m. at Ironman Raceway. This is the 12th and final round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season.
Maley, a 2011 East Noble High School graduate, competes in the 250 class where rising stars look to make a name for themselves. It’s like the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The 450 class is the championship’s premier showcase.
Maley placed 18th out of 41 competitors in the Ironman National event last year. That is the one of the best finishes in his pro motocross career, which began in 2013.
Maley has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4 years old. He honed his talents by racing locally at Reads Racing and Indiana District 15 tracks before going pro.
