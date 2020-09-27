When preparing to vote in this year’s presidential election, it’s critical to consider the best fit for vice presidents.
According to the United States Senate, 14 of the former vice presidents have become president of the United States — more than half of them after a sitting leader’s death.
While the roles’ responsibilities have varied between those in office, the Constitution gives the vice president the formal duty to preside over the Senate. Here are a few ways examples of the type of power they hold and their influence on America.
• Act as an authoritative tiebreaker when votes in the Senate reach a tie.
• Manages and oversees the operations of debates.
• Has the responsibility to take over the presidency if a president dies.
Learn more about the lives and policies of those who will serve under the winning president of the 2020 election.
Donald Trump’s running mate:
Mike Pence
Pence has championed funding for the newly established Space Force and assisted in the approval of the Keystone and Dakota pipelines to boost the energy industry. The sitting vice president earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Hanover College in 1981 before attending the Indiana University School of Law. After graduation, he led the Indiana Policy Review Foundation. He entered the United States House of Representatives at the age of 40.
Before serving as vice president, Pence was elected the 50th governor of Indiana in 2013. According to the White House, he enacted the largest income tax cut in the state’s history by lowering rates for individuals, businesses and corporate accounts to strengthen its competitive edge.
Joe Biden’s Running Mate: Kamala Harris
In August, Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.
Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2016 and began her first term representing California in that body the following year. She was the first Indian American to serve as a U.S. senator as well as the second African American woman. Harris previously was the state’s attorney general (2011–17), according to her bio on Britannica.com.
Prior to this background, Harris worked as a deputy district attorney (1990–98) in Oakland, prosecuting cases of gang violence, drug trafficking, and sexual abuse. Harris became district attorney in 2004, and in 2010, she was narrowly elected attorney general of California, becoming the first female and the first African American to hold the post.
