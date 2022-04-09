Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Recreation Board and Town Council, meeting at the Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St. to adopt the five-year plan for the Recreation/Park Board.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel.
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
