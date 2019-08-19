FORT WAYNE — Taste of the Arts Festival, presented by Wells Fargo, celebrates its 11th anniversary of highlighting the rich diversity of arts and culture experiences in Fort Wayne on Aug. 23 from 5-10 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown at Arts Campus Fort Wayne,300 E. Main St.
Admission to the festival is free, and cost applies for food and drink tastings or art for sale. Tickets for food and drink can be purchased for $1 each. Proceeds from donations, sponsorships and food sales help keep admission to the event free and support artistic programming throughout the year.
Friday night begins with a block party, sponsored by Parrish Leasing, on the Arts United Center Plaza. Twelve local vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. This year’s block party includes a beer tasting for those 21 and older, from 5-8 p.m. with brews by Mad Anthony Brewing, Chapman’s Brewing, Summit City Brewerks, Hop River Brewing Co. and samplings of cocktails by Three Rivers Distilling Co.. Beer tastings are $20 pre-sale and $25 day of the event, and they can be purchased online at bit.ly/taste-2019-beer. Tastings include a commemorative glass with purchase.
The Fort Wayne Artists Guild continues the Kekionga Plein Air Event with a Quick Draw in Freimann Square gardens. Visual artists will be live painting views of Fort Wayne beginning at 6pm. WBOI’s Meet the Music Concert begins at 6 p.m., with musical performances by St. John Family Band, Michael Kelsey & Sean Ellsworth-Hoffman, Debutants and Whoa, Man. At 6:30 PM, PBS39 hosts a screening of “Country Music, A Ken Burns Film” inside the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. At 7:30 p.m., the Arts United Center stage features Maumee, Mary and Joseph Comedy Festival, hosted by Alex Eakin. Opening acts include comedians Chevron Wyatt, Clint Spahr, Jeremy Arroyo, TV, featured comedian Mike Wells and headliner Luke Capasso. This is a PG-13 performance.
Pyroscope Entertainment, sponsored by the Downtown Improvement District, will light up the night with a fire performance at 10 p.m. on Main Street.
Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to purchase food and drink from over 20 food and drink vendors. More than 70 performances of dance, music, and theatre will take place on nine stages across Arts Campus Fort Wayne.
New this year is an additional interactive stage, where attendees can learn performing arts such as belly dance, salsa, hula hoop and more. The Human Library will offer stories from people of varying backgrounds, suitable for all ages. Kid-friendly, hands-on activities are provided by nonprofit organizations at the NIPSCO STEAM Park in Freimann Square. Artlink’s Art Market will feature more than 30 artists selling contemporary art, crafts and handmade goods. Roaming buskers will be presented by the Downtown Improvement District. The Kekionga Plein Air Paint Out and Art Sale presented by the Fort Wayne Artists Guild will feature works of Fort Wayne as created by artists from across the continent.
For detailed schedule information, visit artsunited.org/taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.