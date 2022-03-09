Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
• Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 28, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jennifer M. Hurley, 47, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of Stocker Street, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Sophia G. Sierk, 34, of the 900 block of West Avenue, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
