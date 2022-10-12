ALBION — Melody Ann Winebrenner, 72, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Melody was born on April 18, 1950, to Leland and Joan (Frehse) Reeve.
Melody was preceded in death by her father, Leland.
Surviving are her mother, Joan; husband, Duane B Winebrenner, of Albion; daughter, Stacey (Don) McGinnis, of Albion; two sons, Craig Conrad, of Albion and Jason (Darla) Conrad, of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Gary (Lori) Reeve, of LaGrange and Randy (Jo) Reeve, of Albion. Melody was blessed with five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor Melody’s wishes, the family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with Melody’s arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
