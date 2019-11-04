INDIANAPOLIS — Bishop Dwenger's bid for a third girls soccer state championship ended Saturday at hands of a team that did notch its third state crown. Evansville Mater Dei topped the Saints 2-0 Saturday for the Class 2A championship.
Mater Dei's previous title wins came in 2017 and 2018 in Class 1A.
The loss caps a 2019 campaign that the Saints finished 13-5-1. Dwenger claimed titles in 2005 and 2006 and were runners up in 2007. The Wildcats have appeared in five of the last six state finals.
Mater Dei (16-6-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Megan Gries took a pass from Lexi Kassenrock from about 10 yards out.
The Wildcats added their second goal in the 73rd minute on a free kick by Este Bonnell.
The Saints took five shots including two by McKenna Kleinrichert. Goalkeeper Cecilia Garrett recorded seven saves.
Dwenger senior Abigail Buczak was given the Mental Attitude award. A two-time all-state player, Buczak is currently ranked ninth out of 253 students in the senior class. She's active in community service, including work with Community Harvest Food Bank and as a tutor for young children. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Iris. Indiana Farm Bureau will award Bishop Dwenger with a $1,000 scholarship in Buczak's name.
