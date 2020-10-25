Q. I was in a friend of mine’s house a few weeks ago and they had heated floors in their bathroom. It was turned on low, but it felt so good. There was a wired floor heat under the ceramic tile in their master bathroom. Do these use a lot of electricity and are they expensive to install? — Amanda
A. There are several very cool ideas for bathrooms these days that are very comfortable and affordable.
Yes, under floor heat has been popular for several years now. First were hydronic floor heat in bathrooms and basement floors that used a hot water heater and simple system to circulate water through tubing under or embedded in the floor.
Then much simpler electric mats that get laid in the mortar bed under new tile floors became the way to go and is still typical today. They have made improvements in the simplicity of the mats and controls and kits are now carried by most of the home stores. It is wired in directly into an electrical source with a thermostat and is easy to run during the remodeling.
In most cases for these type systems the electric use is negligible in small areas, nothing compared to a hot tub. What can become expensive is the new tile floor including the removal and install costs.
Another novel item along the same lines is towel heaters. They can be a self-circulating hydronic unit that can be easy to install and can heat your towels and also add warmth to the bathroom. The water circulating units can also help by eliminating moisture in the moist bathroom. These conditions are typical for cooler weather application more than summer when windows are open or AC is on.
They also make several kinds of simple mobile units that can be bought at any box store and plugged in.
