College Soccer Trine women blank Britons
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team defeated a quality Albion team 4-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday at Weaver Field.
The Thunder (13-3-1, 4-3 MIAA) are tied for fifth in the conference with Kalamazoo and are a point behind third-place teams Albion (9-3-1, 4-2-1) and Hope.
Taylor Noll and Bella Mabry scored late in the first half for Trine. Teresa Ashbrook and Julia Surratt added on in the second half. Veronica Ocampo and Olivia Argentieri each had an assist.
Sophie Aschemeier and Jessalyn Friederick shared the shutout in goal for the Thunder. Aschemeier made a save.
Trine men win at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team won over Albion 3-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday afternoon.
Tyler Murphy had two goals and an assist for the Thunder (7-7-1 overall). Joey Donovan added a goal late. Connor Malmquist and Ethan Lewis each had an assist. Troy Saylor made two saves in goal for Trine.
The Thunder and the Britons (4-6-2) are tied for fourth place in the MIAA at 2-2-1.
College Hockey NCHA preseason polls released
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association preseason coaches polls were released on Friday. The Trine women’s hockey team was picked to finish sixth while the Thunder men were picked to finish ninth.
Adrian was picked to win the conference in both polls.
On the women’s side, the Trine women were 4-11 last season, including 2-6 in the ACHA, and made the conference playoffs.
Fifth-year Trine coach Tom Hofman will try to mix youth with experience this season. Sophomore Michelle Byker had three goals last season. Senior Theresa DiMaggio up front and seniors Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Jade Pandres on defense are also key players returning.
Sophomore Abbie Bost and senior Emily Nettesheim are back in goal after splitting time between the pipes for the Thunder last season.
Trine will open the season at home against Stevenson, Maryland, led by former Thunder assistant coach Tori Emoff Friday at 7 p.m. The Thunder will then host Oswego State, New York, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Thunder Ice Arena.
For the Thunder men, many leading players return for fifth-year coach Alex Todd, including the leading goal scorer from last season Garrett Hallford and sophomore goaltender Shane Brancato. Trine was 5-10-1 last season, including 3-4-1 in NCHA play, and made the conference playoffs.
The Thunder open the season on the road against Hamline, Minnesota, Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Saint Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.