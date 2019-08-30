FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s football improved to 2-0 after picking up another big Summit Athletic Conference win last Friday, 35-6, over Concordia.
The Spartans held the Cadets scoreless for nearly the entire game — Concordia scored as time ran out in the fourth quarter.
The quarterback-receiver duo of Luke Goode and Griffin Little put Homestead on the scoreboard at the 6:09 mark of the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown pass.
Little tallied 81 reception yards, and Goode had a total of 158 yards in the air, completing 14 of 24 attempts.
Goode found Little for another touchdown at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter to cap the Spartans’ scoring for the night.
Jake Archbold caught a touchdown pass of his own — an 8-yard reception — to give Homestead a 14-0 lead with 8:21 left in the first half.
Running back Braeden Hardwick got hot in the second and third quarters, scoring on a 53-yard run with 2:09 left in the second, and a 59-yard carry just over a minute into the third.
Hardwick tallied 194 rushing yards on 17 attempts for an average of 11.4 yards per carry.
Concordia got on the scoreboard at the end of the game with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brandon Davis.
Davis was nine for 24 in pass completions. He completed three passes to Jalen Vanderbosch for 30 yards and two to Jeren Kindig for 39 yards.
Amir Drew had 36 rushing yards for the Cadets.
The Spartans host Bishop Luers this Friday. Luers returned from a 42-0 loss to Carroll in the season-opener to defeat Wayne in a close game, 29-26.
