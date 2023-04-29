WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a free mobile app that explains what to do before, during and after emergencies.
The app is available for download for Apple, Android and Blackberry mobile devices.
Download the app to:
• Receive alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations;
• Get safety reminders, read tips to survive natural disasters and customize your emergency checklist;
• Locate open shelters and where to talk to FEMA in person (or on the phone); and
• Upload and share your disaster photos to help first responders.
For more information about the FEMA app, visit fema.gov/mobile-app.
To download the FEMA app from the Apple Store, visit itunes.apple.com/us/app/fema/id474807486?mt=8.
To download the FEMA app on Google Play for Android visit: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.fema.mobile.android&hl=en.
