Barbershop medal winners

Lakewood Park Christian School’s barbershop quartet earned a gold medal in Group 1 at the Indiana State School Music Association state solo and ensemble contest in 2019. From left are Bryce Swing, John Dickerson, Grant Trammel and Reid Trammel.

 Photo contributed

Lakewood Park Christian (K-12)

Website: lakewoodpark.org

Phone: 925-1393

Address: 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn

Superintendent: Robert Burris

St. Joseph Catholic School (K-6)

Website: stjosephgarrett.org

Phone: 357-5137

Address: 301 W. Houston St., Garrett

Principal: Jennifer Enrietto

