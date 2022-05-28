MUNCIE — Ball State announced the promotion of Westview High School graduate Tiffany (Fisher) Koors to associate head coach of the Cardinals women’s volleyball program on Thursday.
“Tiffany has been a huge part of our program’s success the past six years and I am confident she is ready to be our program’s associate head coach,” Ball State head women’s volleyball coach Kelli Miller Phillips said in a university press release. “Her loyalty, competitive spirit and relationships with staff, players and community are huge assets to our program. I look forward to continuing to build upon our championship tradition with Tiffany.”
Koors enters her seventh season on Phillips’ staff in 2022 having helped guide the Cardinals to a 113-67 overall record and a 69-34 Mid-American Conference mark over her first six years. A recipient of the 2018 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Thirty Under 30 Award, Koors has assisted Ball State to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2021, including a first-round victory over Michigan this past season for the program’s third-ever NCAA tournament win.
“I want to thank Kelli and our administration for allowing me to further my career here at Ball State University,” Koors said. “Being part of the Cardinal family has brought me so much joy over the past six years. I love the opportunity I have to come to the office every day and mentor the exceptional group of young women in our program. In addition, I get the pleasure of working and learning from my long-time friend and mentor Kelli Phillips. I look forward to continuing my coaching journey and developing myself as I move forward with our program, the University, and the Muncie community.”
Koors has played a role in guiding Ball State to a pair of MAC volleyball championship crowns in 2019 and 2021, the 2021 MAC regular season title, and four MAC West Division championships (2017, 2018, 2019 & 2021). She also helped BSU earn a trip to the National Invitational Championships in 2018.
During Koors’ time on staff, Ball State’s student athletes have claimed 11 All-MAC First Team honors, four All-MAC Second Team and honorable mention accolades, six MAC All-Freshman awards, the 2019 and 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year honors and the 2018 MAC Setter of the Year award. In addition, two members of the 2021 squad were named AVCA All-Midwest Region, with freshman setter Megan Wielonski becoming just the fifth player in program history to earn all-region first team honors.
