The Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Free Guy (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday: closed, Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Free Guy (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.

Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Monday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Free Guy (PG) — Today, Saturday: 8:55 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 11 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:05, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.

Reminiscence (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.

The Protege (NR) — 1, 3:50, 6:35, 9:20 p.m.

Don’t Breathe (R) — 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 p.m.

Respect (PG-13) — 11:30 a.m., 2:50, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.

The Suicide Squad (R) — 12:05, 3:10, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

