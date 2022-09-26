FREMONT — The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agent Austin Budreau have teamed up with Fremont Elementary School and its library to support both Fire Safety and to promote reading literacy.
The campaign works to educate children about fire prevention while strengthening their reading.
The kits contains everything an educator needs to lead a lesson on the value of fire safety and prevention with Sparky the Fire Dog.
This kit includes the large format educators edition of the “Story of Sparky the Fire Dog,” complete with lesson plan, a 30-pack of student–sized books and the new Sparky the Fire Dog Stuffy plush toy.
“State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire, and that’s one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with schoolteachers to help children learn fire safety in K-2nd grade,” Budreau said.
For more fun things to do at home with Sparky, visit NFPA site: sparkyschoolhouse.org/
