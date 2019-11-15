AUBURN — A presentation of 37 influential people of DeKalb County will be performed Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Performance times are from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on both days.
A partnership between the museum and DeKalb High School welcomes the New Tech Media Lit class as students come to life and share their original stories and historical knowledge of the county’s history.
The student actors will celebrate and remember some of DeKalb County’s finest citizens in an original production, “Cedar Creek Anthology.” Guests can experience the exhibits and galleries of the museum and watch as the wax-figure-like actors bring to life the stories of significant Auburn Automobile Co. figures along with others who helped make DeKalb County what it is today.
“This is a chance to see some of the area’s lesser-known historical figures and really learn about the wonderful history of this region in a way you can’t get anywhere else!” said Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Education and Programs Manager Elyse Faulkner,
Guests can walk around the Art Deco building and encounter characters such as Fred and August Duesenberg, Martha Falka from Martha’s Popcorn Stand or “Uncle Billy” Stafford, a Civil War veteran. When guests ring a bell, the actors will come to life and tell their stories.
“The kids have worked hard! We would love for them to have a number of guests wandering through the museum to listen to their stories,” said Cynthia Boyd, New Tech Media Lit teacher.
Admission is free with a ticket, which will be available beginning Monda at the DeKalb High School main office, Wible Realty, Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart), Eckhart Public Libray, and Willenar Genealogy Center or by calling Boyd or Briana Schrock at DeKalb High School, 920-1012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.