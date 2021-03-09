Students from Franz Karate of Auburn competed in the Martial Arts Mania tournament at Concordia Lutheran Seminary Gym on Feb. 13. Earning awards were: in the top photo, from left, Greyson Perez, third kata and kumite; Antonio Glaser, first kata, third weapons and kumite; Timmy Font, first in kata and weapons, second in kumite; Aya Garza, third kata and second kumite; and Danielle Kilgore, first in weapons and kata, second in kumite; in the lower photo, from left, Meriah Whitcher, first in kata, second in kumite; Will Harden, third in kata and first in kumite; Chase Harden, fourth in kata and first in kumite; and Carter Whitcher, third in kumite and second in kata. At far right, Timmy Font shows his youth grand champion awards for both weapons and kata. Kata is a prearranged set of techniques. Weapons is a kata with a weapon. Kumite is competitive sparring with an opponent. Franz Karate is marking its 30th year of teaching martial arts in the area.

