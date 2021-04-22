KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Master Gardeners announce the return of their annual plant sale, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floral Hall at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
Noble County Master Gardeners are individuals trained in the foundational scientific aspects of gardening. They volunteer to provide educational programs, public service and demonstration gardens to residents of Noble County. The group conducts the plant sale each year so they can use the proceeds to provide scholarships to local young people.
Available inventory will vary from year to year, but interested persons are encouraged to arrive early for best selection. The group will accept payment by cash or check only, no credit or debit cards.
Items may include: hanging flower baskets, vegetables, annual bedding plants, house plants, succulents, garden and landscape perennials, and herbs.
Food will be available to purchase from two local not for profits groups. The Noble County 4-H Draft Horse Club, “Bits N’ Collars” will be selling donuts, juice and milk.
The Kendallville American Legion Riders Post 86, will be selling porkburgers 8 a.m. until gone.
For more information, call Purdue Extension in Noble County at 636-2111.
