KENDALLVILLE — Carriage House is ready to get a major makeover this year.
How major? Up to $14 million major.
At Tuesday night’s Kendallville City Council meeting, representatives from property owner Gene B. Glick Company and bond counsel Ice Miller came forward to request the city sign off on an ordinance to set up the city as a conduit to access up to $14 million in Indiana Economic Development Revenue bonds.
That money will go toward a major update project at Carriage House, in which Glick Company will go in and make improvements in all 150 units at the complex off Angling Road just north of Kroger.
Tuesday was the second time Glick Company had been before the council — they approached back in March 2021 to discuss the project and get the city’s blessing to apply for the tax-exempt bonds.
Kendallville has no financial liability with the bonds that are backed by U.S. treasuries, bond counselor Tyler Kalachnik of Ice Miller explained. Private firms, however, have to go through a government entity in order to access the program.
“You’re lending your status as your ability to issue these tax-exempt bonds,” Kalachnik said.
The bonds will be short-term, only about 18 months, but get an AAA rating because of the city’s credit and the U.S. Treasury backing, making them a choice investment on the open market, Kalachnik said.
Once the financing is in place, Glick Company will use the proceeds to do a major update project at Carriage House.
The facility will built in stages over a two-year period in 1979 and 1980 and the complex hasn’t had substantial renovations since, Ryan Hamlett of Glick explained.
“The units are 40 years old and need a little bit of refresh,” Hamlett said, describing the bulk of the work as “kitchen and bathroom rehabs.”
Because Carriage House is 100% occupied, Hamlett said the goal will be to do apartment renovations in one day’s time each, with the work taking place during the day, ideally before occupants are home from work. The company has a contractor that should be able to blitz in, make replacements and blitz out in a single day each, Hamlett said, but if work runs over and isn’t finished the company would provide the affected tenant with a stipend for a hotel rental and meal for the night they’d have to be away.
Carriage House is a Section 8 housing provider, meaning all of the tenants receive some sort of rental assistance to cover their monthly lease. By using the tax-exempt bonds for the renovation, Hamlett said Carriage House should be able to remain in that status for another 20 years at least.
“One hundred percent is served by Section 8 vouchers. Everyone who lives there has some sort of assistance as far as the rent goes,” he said.
On top of being 100% occupied, the complex has a six-month waiting list for new tenants wanting to get in, which shows a need for income-assisted housing in the city.
Work on the apartments is expected begin in July and ideally would be done by the end of the year.
After verifying that the city would face no financial liability is something were to go awry — to which Kalachnik reiterated that it would not — council members approved the ordinance authorizing the tax-exempt bonds on a 4-0 vote. Council member Shari Targarrt was absent.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Approved the first reading of the city’s historic district ordinance. The ordinance would establish the city’s first historic district under the purview of the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission, giving them regulating authority over future building changes in the downtown to be review for historical appropriateness.
The district is roughly bounded by Rush street to the south, the alleys behind the Main Street buildings on both east and west sides, and Sargent Street to the north, including the former pawn shop site and vacant lot on the east side of Main just north of the railroad tracks. The district also includes two bump-outs to include the old post office building on West Mitchell Street and the former Modern Printing building on East William Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.