WEST LAFAYETTE — A reduction in the corn yield estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture “really surprised the industry” Jim Mintert of Purdue University said in his crop outlook webinar this week.
A “surprisingly large reduction” of 2.6 bushels per acre dropped the estimated yield to 175.8 bushels per acre, Mintert reported.
USDA still is forecasting total corn production of 14.5 billion bushels, the third-highest ever.
“Even though it’s smaller, by historical standards, this is still a large corn crop,” said Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The USDA did not change its Indiana estimate of 189 bushels per acre.
The overall forecast reduction triggered a corn price rally, Mintert said.
The marketing year corn price estimate bumped up by 40 cents to $4 per bushel, the highest since 2013.
“Now, we’re getting back to a time frame when prices were a lot more positive than they have been recently,” Mintert said.
USDA’s higher estimate for corn exports also was surprising at 2.65 billion bushels, Mintert said. That would be an all-time record, topping 2.44 billion in 2017 and far ahead of 1.78 billion in 2019.
“That’s positive news for corn farmers and corn prices,” Mintert said.
USDA’s projected corn carryover to next year of 1.7 billion bushels is the lowest since 2015.
“I don’t think anybody back in June or July thought this was possible,” Mintert said.
USDA also reduced its soybean yield estimate to 50.7 bushels per acre, down by 1.2 billion bushels.
Late-season dryness had more impact on soybeans than corn, Mintert said.
The soybean yield still would be the third-best ever — below 52 bushels in 2016, but up sharply from 47.4 last year.
The Indiana soybean yield estimate of 58 bushels per acre was reduced by 3.3%, but ties with Illinois and Nebraska for highest among the states.
The projected U.S. soybean crop of 4.17 billion bushels is up from 3.55 billion last year, but below the record 4.43 billion in 2018 and lower than all three years from 2016-2018.
The soybean carryover estimate of 190 billion bushels has been reduced by nearly 70% since August. The USDA ending stocks estimate of 4% would be the lowest since 2015 and down from 23% in 2018 and 13% in 2019.
As a result, the average price forecast for the soybean marketing year is $10.40 per bushel, the highest since 2013.
“Maybe this isn’t over with respect to the rally we’ve seen in soybean prices,” Mintert said.
