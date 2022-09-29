AUBURN — The annual DeKalb County Fair celebrated Old Settlers Day Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall at the Auburn First United Methodist Church where some 100 DeKalb County residents and guests enjoyed a ham and bean meal prepared by Smith Farms Manor of Auburn.
Emcee Kent Johnson led the group in the singing of old favorite songs with his wife, Shelley Johnson, accompanying him on the piano. Many songs held patriotic and Hoosier themes, and he led in singing “Roll Out the Barrel,” encouraging attendees to join in a polka dance at their tables.
The Excelsior Singers, comprised of eight students under the direction of Shelly Johnson, also performed a medley of songs featuring American cities and towns and nostalgic show tunes.
Johnson also reminisced about days gone such as the 50,000-watt WOWO Radio, its Famous Fire Escape and its Saturday morning Little Red Barn farm program featuring host Bob Sievers. In a mock 1972 radio announcement, Johnson reported milk at 52 cents a gallon, bread at 25 cents a loaf and a gallon of gas at 37 cents.
Recently crowned 2022 Miss DeKalb County Lauren Brown presented the awards to the eldest man, eldest woman, the couple married the longest and those with the most total children and grandchildren. The Old Settlers Award also was given to the person who has resided in DeKalb County the longest.
This year, two women tied at the age of 97 — Doris Sanxter and Emmajean Roop, both of Auburn. They also shared the Longest Settler in DeKalb County award.
The prize for the eldest man was also knotted up with Chuck Hall of Ashley and Bob Slentz of Butler both at age 93.
Slentz and his wife, Ann (Bauman) Slentz, were recognized as the longest-married couple at 71 years.
The award for most children and grandchildren went to Bob and Marilyn Prinzing of Auburn with 23 and number 24 on the way in a few weeks.
Door prizes were given out through a raffle.
The group concluded the two-hour program by singing along with Johnson to “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
