CHICAGO — Trine University’s men’s indoor track and field team won the Windy City Rumble at the University of Chicago Saturday.
The Thunder had 196.5 points. Host Chicago had 169.5 points.
The Trine women’s team was third with 66.5 points. Chicago won with 267.5 and Elmhurst, Illinois, was a distant second.
In the men’s meet, Trine took firsts in the 60-meter dash, the 60-meter hurdles, shot put, long jump and triple jump.
Josh Davis won the 60 dash at 7.04 seconds. Greysen Spohn, Danny Vinson, William Thonn and Maxwell Harris came in spots three through six to score points for the Thunder.
Davis also secured a second-place finish in the 200 in 23.29 seconds. Thonn was fifth with Ben Williams sixth and Jordan Grindle eighth in that event.
In the 60 hurdles, Spohn and Jake Gladieux tied with the lowest time of 8.42 seconds. Freshmen Evan Selby and Clayton Kirkpatrick were fifth and sixth, respectively. Kirkpatrick is a Central Noble High School graduate.
Theodore Samra won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 4.25 inches. Travis Dowling finished fourth.
Samra also placed second in the weight throw at 53-5.75 and DeKalb graduate Jacob Barkey finished fourth.
In the long jump, Ethan Spahr took home the top prize by leaping 20-11.75. Williams, Noah McClellan, Gage Eicher and Andrew Cogswell also scored in the event.
McClellan won the triple jump at 47-4.25. Cogswell and Ben Wengerd also scored in the triple jump for Trine.
Spohn and Fremont’s Garret Kelley tied for third in the high jump at 6-0.75, then Spahr placed fifth. Nathan Leap was sixth to lead Trine in the pole vault at 11-9.75.
The Thunder had a pair of relay teams place second. Patrick Boulay, Williams, Ryan Smith and Gladieux combined in the 4-by-400 meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 29.16 seconds. The distance medley relay squad of Holden Martin, Blane Johnson, Gehrig Longe and Ashton Still were runners-up at 11:09.82.
In the 800, Martin was fourth in 2:03.47, followed closely by Trine teammate Philip Nemechek in fifth at 2:03.57.
Kendallville’s Noah Acker was fourth in the 3,000 at 8:53.84. Nikolas Pensyl was fourth in the 5,000 at (16:38.71) and Auburn’s Seth Knepper finished sixth.
In the women’s meet, Evie Miller led the Thunder by winning the mile run with a time of 4:53.01.
Trine also scored points in the 3,000-meter run with Alli Smith in sixth at 11:00.60 and Chloe Goodrich in seventh place at 11:03.09.
The Thunder’s distance medley relay team of Ana Parker, Paige McGonigal, Marissa Kenney and Lydia Randolph placed second in 13:06.36.
Haley Livingston was second in the 60 hurdles in 9.12 seconds. Kennedi Sternberg finished fifth in the 60 dash in 8.34 seconds, and Stephanie Hartpence crossed the line sixth in the 400 in 4:53.01.
Aubrey Larner and Lia Vawter tied for second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-11.5.
The Thunder got a pair of fifth-place finishes from Livingston in the long jump at 16-8.75 and from Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers in the shot put at 36-5.5.
Larner was seventh in the triple jump for Trine at 30-9, and Mallory Wood finished seventh in the pole vault at 8-4.5. Those were both new career bests.
The Trine teams will compete in the Big Meet at Grand Valley State, Michigan, on Friday, then take part in the Gerry England Invitational Saturday afternoon at the University of Indianapolis.
