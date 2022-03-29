BUTLER — New softball coach Brennen Kitchen inherits a boat-load of talent and experienced players from a team that won 21 games a season ago.
His task? Figuring out who fits best where. Every pitcher, 12 letter winners return and eight of the top nine hitters from last season is back.
“Our expectations are very high for this group,” Kitchen said.
“In addition to the many returners to the varsity, we have many underclassmen that had success at the JV level last year who are ready to contribute at the varsity level.
“This has given us healthy competition at each position,” Kitchen stated. “Our girls know that just because they were a starter last year doesn’t mean that they automatically are penciled into that slot this year.”
Sophomore Jayci Kitchen, junior Grace McClain and seniors Mataya Bireley and Faith McClain all batted better than .450 a season ago.
Kitchen led the way with a .538 average that included 50 hits, 41 runs scored, 30 runs batted in, 14 walks and 29 stolen bases, all team-bests.
Faith McClain delivered a .467 average, with 42 hits, 38 runs scored, 26 RBIs and 15 steals. Bireley was right behind at .464, with 39 hits, 31 runs scored, 28 RBIs and 16 steals. Grace McClain batted .458 with 38 hits, 24 runs scored, 28 RBIs to go with team-leading 15 doubles and two home runs.
Those are some pretty hefty numbers. Combined, Kitchen, Bireley and Faith McClain struck out just 15 times all season.
Seniors McKenna Hoffelder, Skyelar Kessler and Brooke Pittman and junior Grace Kreischer can wield the lumber too. Hoffelder batted .364, Kessler hit .359 and Pittman batted .368. Kreischer batted .354.
As a team, the 2021 Blazers batted .406, with 324 hits, 273 runs scored and 117 stolen bases in 139 attempts.
“We have a good mix of speed and power on the offensive side of things,” coach Kitchen said. “We have girls who will be at the top of our lineup who can get on base in a variety of different ways, and then we have some pretty powerful bats in the middle of the line whose job will be to clean the bases.
“We are really emphasizing the need to have a plan each and every time they step into the batter’s box,” he explained. “We are looking for quality at-bats out of each girl who gets up.”
A thinking approach has been a point of emphasis.
“We have focused a lot this year so far on the mental side of the game and trying to improve our mental toughness,” he said. “We all know it’s a process, but the girls have responded very well so far.”
In the circle, Eastside returns seniors Cadence Gardner (5-0, 4.24 earned run average) and Josie Richman (3-2, 3.03 ERA), junior Natalie Lower (6-1, 1.768 ERA) and Moyra McAtee (6-3, 4.2 ERA). Sophomore Alyssa Kaufman, who pitched on the reserve team last season, is another possibility.
“We have a lot of capable arms, so we are continuing to have them work on location and hitting their spots,” coach Kitchen said.
Bireley, Grace McClain, sophomore Timmery Hunter and junior Kaylee Kaufman are possibilities behind the plate. McClain mostly played first last season and can also play third. Bireley, who can also play third, was used mostly as an outfielder a year ago.
“Each brings their own strengths behind the plate,” Kitchen said. “Mataya brings a high level of athleticism and leadership. Although Grace is relatively new to this position, she has picked up the fundamentals of the position quickly and has a great arm.
“Kaylee blocks the ball well and has a strong arm. Timmery has very polished catcher fundamentals and also a middle linebacker mentality and toughness.”
Hoffelder mostly played third last season. McAtee and sophomore Kennedy Smyth could compete for playing time.
Faith McClain, who has committed to play softball at Rock Valley Junior College in Illinois, will anchor the infield at shortstop. Sophomore Victoria Roose and freshman Lilli Cline have been impressive in the preseason.
Kitchen returns in center field. Bireley, Kreischer, Gardner, Lower, McAtee and Richman are possibilities.
Kessler returns at second base. Richman and Roose may also see action there. If Grace McClain is used elsewhere, either Kreischer or Pittman could play first base.
On the varsity coaching staff, Kitchen is joined by Lauren (Ward) Dove, who holds a large number of Eastside’s pitching records, Todd Dale and Dylan Hertig. Kiersten Emenhiser and Kayla (Muncy) Ordway, who were standout players on Eastside’s teams of the late 2000s, will coach the reserve team.
Of the team’s six losses, two of those losses were to Fairfield, which received votes in the Class 2A polls last year, and once to Leo, which received votes in the Class 4A polls. Westview, led by pitcher Alexys Antal, no-hit the Blazers in another loss.
Kitchen sees Westview being one of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference. Angola was young last year, but he expects them to be much improved. While Fairfield graduated some good players, they will be tough to beat.
He sees this Blazer group — which tied for third in the NECC — as being in the conference mix as well.
Eastside’s first home game is set for Thursday against North Side.
