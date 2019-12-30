COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s boys basketball team lost a pair of games to end 2019, falling in a three-point game to Wayne and a lopsided loss to a hot NorthWood squad.
The Eagles lost 63-60 at Wayne, coming back from a 15-10 deficit after the first quarter.
Columbia City outscored Wayne 14-13 in the third quarter, but lost the point they made up, as the Generals outscored the Eagles 13-12 in the third quarter.
Columbia City scored 24 points to Wayne’s 22 in the fourth quarter, making the final score 63-60.
Mitchell Wilson scored 22 points for the Eagles, followed by
Gregory Bolt with 21 points and Max Bedwell with 14. Bolt also led the team in rebounds with seven, and Wilson had a steal and three assists.
The Eagles started out their game against NorthWood in a competitive way, with the game tied for much of the first quarter, ending with the score locked at 17 in a fast-paced first eight minutes.
Wilson paced the Eagles with eight points in the first, and Columbia City also saw points from Mason Baker, Michael Sievers and Bolt.
NorthWood’s Trent Edwards got a hot hand in the second quarter; however, scoring 13 points in about four minutes. Teammate Ben Vincent also got a hot hand in the quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers and another field goal to score 12 in the period, lofting the visitors to a 41-29 advantage by halftime.
Wilson was held to just one field goal in the second, then no more field goals in the rest of the game.
Bolt stepped up in the second quarter, scoring eight, but was also held without a field goal in the second half.
Sievers scored six points in the third quarter, helping Columbia City to 11 points in the stanza, but the Eagles made up no ground as Northwood nearly matched their points with 10.
Going into the fourth quarter, NorthWood led 51-40.
Northwood’s defense kept Columbia City from scoring any field goals in the fourth quarter — just two free throws total, while the offense put up another 11 points to make the final score 62-42.
Bolt led the team with 13 points overall, followed by Wilson with 12, Sievers with 10 and Baker with seven.
Bolt led the team in rebounds with eight and steals with one, and Sievers led the team in assists with two.
The boys start 2020 with three quick games — hosting Tippecanoe Valley on Jan. 3, traveling to Lakeland on Jan. 4, and then going to Wawasee on Jan. 7, all for 7:30 p.m. games.
