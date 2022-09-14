PREP GIRLS SOCCER
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Central Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
NECC consolation, Lakeland vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Woodlan at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Westview at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
NECC consolation, Lakeland vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
New Haven at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Fort Wayne North Side at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Irish Hills Invitational (Tecumseh, Mich., GC), noon
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Trine at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
