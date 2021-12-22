LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioner locked in the price they’ll pay for fuel for county vehicles at Monday morning’s regular meeting.
Only one firm bid on that open contract, Ceres Solutions. Ceres Solutions operates a fuel facility just west of LaGrange. The commissioners accepted Ceres Solutions bid of $2.61 a gallon for gas, and $2.64 a gallon for diesel.
LaGrange County Highway Superintendent Ben Parish told the commissioners he sent out three invitations to bid to three different companies, but only Ceres Solution opted to bid.
The commissioners also approved a highway department request to purchase four new snowplows at a cost of more than $36,000.
Parish said a recent inspection of the department’s collection of plows showed that at least six were in poor shape. Parish said many of the plows used by his department are at least 20 years old, and some, he suspects, could be as old as 40 years.
Most of those plows show the scars of previous repairs. Parish said the job of plowing snow from county road is a tough job on the equipment. New plows will cost the county $9,100 each. The commissioners gave Parish permission to purchase the four new plows from Kalida Truck, located in Kalida, Ohio.
The commissioners also approved renewing a contract with Strand Associates to continue monitoring methane levels at the county’s now-closed landfill on C.R. 300S.
In other matters, the commissioners gave their permission to the staff at Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption to use more than $7,000 held in a special fund to pay vet bills for some of the animals at the county’s shelter.
The commissioners also approve hiring Will’s Heating of Howe to replace the furnace at the shelter. That repair is expected to cost just over $3,000.
The commissioners also approved allowing the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department to apply for two grants. The first grant, available from the LaGrange County Community Foundation, would be used to cover the cost of the puppet show during Maple Syrup Days. A second grant, available through REMC, would be used to cover the cost of horse-drawn wagon rides during Maple Syrup Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.