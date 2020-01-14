2020 NECC Basketball Tournament

Tuesday’s first-round scores

At Garrett

Girls, Garrett 45, West Noble 37

Boys, West Noble 62, Garrett 29

At Eastside

Girls, Central Noble 41, Eastside 38

Boys, Central Noble 57, Eastside 47

At Lakeland

Girls, Lakeland 63, Westview 54

Boys, Westview 71, Lakeland 48

At Fairfield

Boys, Fairfield 51, Hamilton 27

Today’s quarterfinal games

At West Noble

Girls, Central Noble vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.

Boys, Central Noble vs. West Noble, 7:45 p.m.

At Angola

Girls, Churubusco vs. Angola, 6 p.m.

Boys, Churubusco vs. Angola, 7:45 p.m.

At Westview

Girls, Fairfield vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Boys, Fairfield vs. Westview, 7:45 p.m.

At Prairie Heights

Girls, Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Boys, Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:45 p.m.

