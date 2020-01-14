2020 NECC Basketball Tournament
Tuesday’s first-round scores
At Garrett
Girls, Garrett 45, West Noble 37
Boys, West Noble 62, Garrett 29
At Eastside
Girls, Central Noble 41, Eastside 38
Boys, Central Noble 57, Eastside 47
At Lakeland
Girls, Lakeland 63, Westview 54
Boys, Westview 71, Lakeland 48
At Fairfield
Boys, Fairfield 51, Hamilton 27
Today’s quarterfinal games
At West Noble
Girls, Central Noble vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.
Boys, Central Noble vs. West Noble, 7:45 p.m.
At Angola
Girls, Churubusco vs. Angola, 6 p.m.
Boys, Churubusco vs. Angola, 7:45 p.m.
At Westview
Girls, Fairfield vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Boys, Fairfield vs. Westview, 7:45 p.m.
At Prairie Heights
Girls, Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Boys, Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:45 p.m.
