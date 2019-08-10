4-H Marketing

Maddison Oberlin: Grand Champion

4-H Resume

Griffin Hosek: Grand Champion

Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion

Sara Hostetler: Champion

Karly Kellett: Honor

Laken Mosier: Champion

Aerospace

Coy Brames: Honor

Henry Buehrer: Honor

William Buehrer: Champion, State Fair Selection

Elizabeth Glasscock: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Seth Glasscock: Reserve Grand Champion

Nathaniel Weilein: Champion, State Fair Selection

Hank Worden: Red

Arts and Crafts

Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Bristol Bailer: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Elliot Boszor: Blue

Grace Boszor: Honor

Noah Boszor: Blue

Sawyer Boszor: Blue

Isabella Budak: Blue

Jhude Cassady: Red

Jhurni Cassady: Honor

Kayla Caston: Honor

Allison Christman: Reserve Champion

Brooke Christman: Reserve Grand Champion

Francesca Clifton: Blue, Overall Crafts Champion

Harley Cochran: Blue

Jaimi Cochran: Blue

Mason Crawford: Blue

Zachary Crawford: Red

Travis Davenport: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Gavin Dobson: Blue

Keegan Dobson: Blue

Raigyn Dobson: Grand Champion

Lakyn Duke: Blue

Grace Emberton: Honor

Grace Emberton: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Kayla Fenstermaker: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Sydney Fenstermaker Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Morgan Gaerte: Honor

Grace Gilbert: Red

Summer Gilbert: Blue

Elizabeth Glasscock: Blue

Ronan Hall: Champion, State Fair Selection

Amber Hart: Blue

Hope Hassett: Blue

Aiden Heingartner: Blue

Kendall Holman: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Red

Xavier Hosek: Red

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Red

Elizabeth King: Blue

Avery Knox: Blue

Hannah Martinez: Blue

Holly McGuire: Blue

Aiden McMullen: Blue

Meghyn McMullen: Honor

Meghyn McMullen: Blue

Laken Mosier: Blue

Thomas Musser: Blue

Adeline Noyes: Blue

Aubri Pica: Honor

Kendallyn Pica: Reserve Champion

Angelique Powell: Blue

Paige Puthoff: Blue

Katie Ridenour: Blue

Isabella Robertson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Sarah Rust: Honor

Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue

Adilyn Smith: Blue

Adilyn Smith: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Amber Smith: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Drew Snyder: Blue

Leah Snyder: Honor

Katherine Stoy: Honor, State Fair Selection

Olivia Stoy: Honor

Brooke Swartz: Honor

Erin Thomas: Champion, State Fair Selection

Erin Thomas: Blue

Alexis Treesh: Blue

Nevaeh Wilson: Reserve Champion

Lily Witmer: Red

Beef

Bristol Bailer: Champion

Riley Coney: Blue

Emma Creager: Champion

Emma Creager: Champion

Emma Creager: Reserve Grand Champion

Trevor Diehl: Champion

Trevor Diehl: Blue

Emily Foster: Honor

Jackson Foster: Champion

Jacob Foster: Blue

Olivia Foster: Blue

Adam Gates: Blue

Hunter Hamlin: Champion

Hunter Hamlin: Champion

Harlee Henney: Reserve Champion

Harper Henney: Grand Champion

Ryker Knox: Champion

Olivia Mettert: Blue

Katie Ridenour: Champion

Katie Ridenour: Champion

Lexie Schworm: Champion

Lexie Schworm: Grand Champion

Isaac Shively: Blue

Isaac Shively: Blue

Addison Shough: Honor

Lane Word: Reserve Grand Champion

Beef Feeder

Riley Coney: Honor

Adam Gates: Blue

Hunter Hamlin: Blue

Harlee Henney: Reserve Champion

Harper Henney: Champion

Beekeeping

Isabellah Butler: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Alexis Miller: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Ethan Wolfe: Reserve Champion

Berries

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion

Holly McGuire: Honor

Ashley Worden: Grand Champion

Cake Decorating

Lilly Blackburn: Red

Ava Boots: Honor

Olivia Boots: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Jhurni Cassady: Red

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Abrianna Hutter: Honor

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Macy Oberlin: Reserve Grand Champion

Chantell Osborn: Blue

Dakota Osborn: Blue

Aubri Pica: Blue

Kendallyn Pica: Blue

Isabella Robertson: Champion, State Fair Selection

Emily Skinner: Blue

Lily Witmer: Reserve Champion

Cat

Payton Boekhout: Grand Champion

Adam Breen: Champion, Senior Showman

Karson Shrewsburg: Reserve Grand Champion, Junior Showman

Cat Poster

David Claudy: Blue

Nadia Cline: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Cali Gingerich: Blue

Bailey Happ: Reserve Champion

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Champion

Hannah Martinez: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Ashley Worden: Reserve Champion

Child Development

Nadia Cline: Reserve Champion

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Karly Kellett: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Isabella Robertson: Honor

Addison Shough: Champion, State Fair Selection

Collections

Emmy Cline: Blue

Kiersen Crowl: Red

Lakyn Duke: Red

Griffin Hosek: Honor

Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Champion

Hannah Martinez: Blue

Kate Musser: Grand Champion

Raegan Wright: Champion

Construction Toys

Ezekiel Adamson: Blue

Adam Breen: Blue

Aiden Buchanan: Blue

Zachary Crawford: Reserve Champion

Larsen Dilts: Blue

Lakyn Duke: Blue

Carl Felton: Grand Champion

Eli Ferrell: Participation

Damon Hostetler: Blue

Eli Howe: Champion

Allister Mann: Red

Asa Mann: Red

Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Honor

Zahvia Short: Honor

Zane Short: Reserve Grand Champion

Emily Skinner: Blue

Teryn Stanley: Reserve Champion

Thad Wells: Reserve Champion

Kassen Young: Blue

Consumer Clothing

Nadia Cline: Honor

Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Aubri Pica: Blue

Kendallyn Pica: Blue

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion

Dairy

Cade Bachelor: Honor

Cade Bachelor: Supreme Grand Champion

Caylee Bachelor: Blue

Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Grand Champion

Chase Bachelor: Honor

Chase Bachelor: Honor

Layne Bachelor: Honor

Morgan Bachelor: Blue

Morgan Bachelor: Honor

Olivia Boots: Blue

Kennedy Kugler: Honor

Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue

Dairy Feeder Steers

Cade Bachelor: Grand Champion

Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Champion

Lincoln Booth: Champion

Ava Boots: Blue

Olivia Boots: Blue

Madison Clingan: Reserve Grand Champion

Madison Clingan: Blue

Cassidy Close: Blue

Emma Close: Blue

Maddison Counterman: Blue

Elizabeth Curey: Reserve Champion

Jacob Graber: Honor

Trinity Hall: Blue

Bailey Holman: Blue

Emily Julian: Blue

Karly Kellett: Blue

Colton Penick: Blue

Miah Penick: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Harlee Wise: Blue

Jaxson Wise: Blue

Kaylee Wise: Blue

Dairy Showmanship

Cade Bachelor: Champion

Caylee Bachelor: Champion

Kaitlyn Rumsey: Champion

Dairy Steers

Eliana Anthonysamy: Blue

Lincoln Booth: Champion

Natalie Booth: Reserve Grand Champion

Chase Caston: Blue

Madison Clingan: Reserve Champion

Kaden Counterman Blue

Trevor Diehl: Grand Champion

Trevor Diehl: Blue

Bailey Holman: Reserve Champion

Abrianna Hutter: Champion

Macy Oberlin: Blue

Macy Oberlin: Blue

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Kaylee Wise: Blue

Kaylee Wise: Blue

Ethan Wolfe: Blue

Dog

Nadia Cline: Reserve Champion

Travis Davenport: Champion

Lakyn Duke: Blue

Cali Gingerich: Blue

Sarah Keen: Blue

Adeline Noyes: Champion

Ethan Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion

Isaac Sanders: Grand Champion

Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Champion

Dog Poster

Emmy Cline: Honor

Raigyn Dobson: Reserve Champion

Carl Felton: Blue

Cali Gingerich: Honor

Haylee Henderson: Reserve Champion

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Shelby Kasten: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Honor

Laken Mosier: Honor

Kate Musser: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Champion

Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Champion, State Fair Selection

Teryn Stanley: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Dog Showmanship

Travis Davenport: Champion

Lakyn Duke: Champion

Isaac Sanders: Champion

Electric

Eli Benedict: Blue

Elliot Boszor: Reserve Champion

Noah Boszor: Champion, State Fair Selection

Sawyer Boszor: Reserve Champion

Henry Buehrer: Honor

William Buehrer: Reserve Champion

Jeffery Cochran: Reserve Champion

Lakyn Duke: Blue

Jacob Foster: Blue

Vince Gilbert: Champion, State Fair Selection

Seth Glasscock: Honor

Grady Hoover: Champion, State Fair Selection

Damon Hostetler: Blue

Eli Howe: Blue

Harrison Love: Blue

Simeon Love: Honor

Isabella Robertson: Honor

Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Blue

Ethan Sanders: Reserve Champion

Isaac Sanders: Blue

Caleb Wilhelm: Blue

Hank Worden: Champion, State Fair Selection

Kylie Zeeb: Honor

Makayla Zeeb: Champion, State Fair Selection

Margaret Zeeb: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Entomology

Aiden Buchanan: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Fancy Bantams

Nathaniel Weilein: Blue

Fashion Revue

Grace Boszor: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Alyssa Brames: Honor

Teryn Stanley: Honor, State Fair Selection

Emily Wilhelm: Champion

Heidi Wilhelm: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Feeder Calf Showmanship

Ava Boots: Intermediate Showman

Madison Clingan: Champion

Harper Henney: Champion of Champion Showman

Harlee Wise: Junior Showman

Finished Calf Showmanship

Madison Clingan: Senior Showman

Emma Creager: Junior Showman

Harper Henney: Champion of Champion Showman

Macy Oberlin: Intermediate Showman

Floriculture

Francesca Clifton: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Grace Emberton: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Holly McGuire: Honor

Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Kate Musser: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Angelique Powell: Honor, State Fair Selection

Mazzy Spurgeon: Honor

Sylvia Buehrer: Champion, State Fair Selection

Josie Spurgeon: Honor, State Fair Selection

Foods

Alayna Boots: Honor

Grace Boszor: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Alyssa Brames: Honor

Coy Brames: Blue

Francesca Clifton: Honor

Emma Crites: Reserve Champion

Jacob Crites: Blue

Gavin Dobson: Blue

Keegan Dobson: Blue

Raigyn Dobson: Blue

Elizabeth Glasscock: Blue

Bailey Happ: Reserve Champion

Rebecca Harrell: Reserve Champion

Amber Hart: Blue

Jenessa Hasty: Blue

Lucas Hasty: Champion, State Fair Selection

Darci Holden: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Blue

Xavier Hosek: Reserve Champion

Damon Hostetler: Honor

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Red

Alexyss Keener: Red

Karly Kellett: Reserve Champion, Overall Foods Champion

Kennedy Kugler: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Caleb McMullen: Reserve Champion

Maddison Oberlin: Honor

Katie Ridenour: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Addison Shough: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Emily Skinner: Blue

Halle Slabaugh: Red

Drew Snyder: Blue

Evelyn Stoy: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Jacob Thrush: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Jessica Thrush: Honor

Tyler Thrush: Reserve Champion

Lily Witmer: Blue

Garden

David Claudy: Honor

David Claudy: Honor

Carl Felton: Honor

Carl Felton: Honor

Carl Felton: Reserve Champion

Carl Felton: Honor

Carl Felton: Grand Champion

Laken Mosier: Reserve Grand Champion

Halle Slabaugh: Red

James Slabaugh: Red

Lincoln Slabaugh: Red

Ashley Worden: Red

Ashley Worden: Blue

Garden Collection

Haylee Henderson: Grand Champion

Ethan Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion

Isaac Sanders: Champion

Garden Education

David Claudy: Reserve Grand Champion

Carl Felton: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Haylee Henderson: Champion

Genealogy

Kiana Allshouse: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Sara Hostetler: Red

Marcus Miller: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Mazzy Spurgeon: Blue

Geology

Ezekiel Adamson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Gift Wrapping

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Red

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Grand Champion

Katie Ridenour: Honor

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion

Harlee Wise: Blue

Goat

Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue

Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue

Kaylyn Allshouse: Pink

Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue

Kiana Allshouse: Blue

Kiana Allshouse: Blue

Kiana Allshouse: Blue

Kiana Allshouse: Blue

Lilly Blackburn: Blue

Lilly Blackburn: Blue

Payton Boekhout: Pink

Payton Boekhout: Supreme Grand Champion

Payton Boekhout: Blue

Payton Boekhout: Blue

Payton Boekhout: Purple

Xavier Brock: Pink

Jaxon Brown: Reserve Grand Champion

Jayse Brown: Blue

Kaydance Brown: Pink

Kaydance Brown: Purple

Kaydance Brown: Blue

Nick Buchanan: Green

Ava Budak: Blue

Ava Budak: Blue

Ava Budak: Blue

Isabella Budak: Blue

Isabella Budak: Pink

Isabella Budak: Blue

Isabella Budak: Blue

Ava Budak: Blue

Isabellah Butler: Pink

Isabellah Butler: Pink

Isabellah Butler: Purple

Isabellah Butler: Reserve Grand Champion

Isabellah Butler: Purple

Isabellah Butler: Blue

Myleigh Carper: Blue

Francesca Clifton: Purple

Francesca Clifton: Reserve Grand Champion

Francesca Clifton: Blue

Emmy Cline: Blue

Nadia Cline: Blue

Cassidy Close: Purple

Cassidy Close: Pink

Cassidy Close: Blue

Cassidy Close: Purple

Cassidy Close: Purple

Emma Close: Blue

Emma Close: Blue

Emma Close: Blue

Cassidy Close: Blue

Emma Close: Grand Champion

Maddison Counterman: Blue

Wyatt Cox: Blue

Wyatt Cox: Blue

Wyatt Cox: Blue

Sydney Craig: Blue

Sydney Craig: Reserve Grand Champion

Sydney Craig: Blue

Emma Creager: Purple

Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion

Zacchaeus Creager: Blue

Zacchaeus Creager: Purple

Emma Creager: Blue

Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion

Kiersen Crowl: Pink

Kiersen Crowl: Blue

Elizabeth Curey: Blue

Mason Gaerte: Blue

Mason Gaerte: Blue

Morgan Gaerte: Blue

Damon Hostetler: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Eli Howe: Purple

Jagger Hurraw: Blue

Bo Hurraw: Blue

Jagger Hurraw: Pink

Abrianna Hutter: Blue

Shelby Kasten: Blue

Shelby Kasten: Pink

Laken Mosier: Blue

Laken Mosier: Blue

Laken Mosier: Pink

Dylan Oberlin: Pink

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Dakota Osborn: Purple

Dakota Osborn: Pink

Ashley Reetz: Blue

Meghan Rice: Purple

Meghan Rice: Pink

Meghan Rice: Blue

Meghan Rice: Blue

Hallie Shrewsburg: Purple

Hallie Shrewsburg: Pink

Hallie Shrewsburg: Pink

Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue, Reserve Grand Champion

Karson Shrewsburg: Blue

Karson Shrewsburg: Blue

Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Grand Champion

Karson Shrewsburg: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Amber Smith: Blue

Adilyn Smith: Purple

Aliyah Smith: Pink

Amber Smith: Blue

Izaiah Steury: Blue

Benjamin Taylor: Blue

Makailah Thompson: Blue

Makailah Thompson: Grand Champion

Jacob Thrush: Blue

Jessica Thrush: Purple

Tyler Thrush: Blue

Elijah Weible: Blue

Elijah Weible: Pink

Elijah Weible: Purple

Elijah Weible: Blue

Elijah Weible: Blue

Elijah Weible: Pink

Tysen Weible: Blue

Tysen Weible: Blue

Tysen Weible: Grand Champion

Tysen Weible: Grand Champion

Tysen Weible: Blue

Elijah Weible: Blue, Rate of Gain

Tysen Weible: Pink

Karlie Williams: Blue

Kerrigan Williams: Pink

Karlie Williams: Blue, Rate of Gain

Kerrigan Williams: Grand Champion

Harlee Wise: Blue

Harlee Wise: Blue

MacKenzie Young: Blue

Goat cart

Wyatt Cox: Purple

Wyatt Cox: Blue

Andrea Smith: Yellow

Andrea Smith: Purple

Goat showmanship

Sydney Craig: Champion of Champion Showman

Elijah Weible: Intermediate Showman

Tysen Weible: Junior Showman

Kerrigan Williams: Senior Showman

Goat Poster

Wyatt Cox: Grand Champion

Mason Gaerte: Red

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion

Sara Hostetler: Champion

Hay

Ava Budak: Champion

Isabella Budak: Grand Champion

Whitney Calderwood: Blue

Emily Foster: Reserve Grand Champion

Jackson Foster: Champion

Olivia Foster: Reserve Champion

Cadence Gardner: Reserve Champion

Corbin Gardner: Champion

Hayden Gardner: Champion

Hunter Hamlin: Champion

Isaac Shively: Reserve Champion

Health

Isabella Robertson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Herbs

Sylvia Buehrer: Blue

Sylvia Buehrer: Blue

Sylvia Buehrer: Honor

Harley Cochran: Honor

Harley Cochran: Honor

Harley Cochran: Blue

Jaimi Cochran: Honor

Jaimi Cochran: Reserve Champion

Jaimi Cochran: Honor

Alexyss Keener: Red

Autumn Love: Honor

Holly McGuire: Honor

Holly McGuire: Blue

Holly McGuire: Blue

Ethan Sanders: Blue

Ethan Sanders: Grand Champion

Isaac Sanders: Champion

Isaac Sanders: Reserve Champion

Amber Smith: Blue

Teryn Stanley: Reserve Grand Champion

Teryn Stanley: Honor

Teryn Stanley: Reserve Champion

Home Environment

Emmy Cline: Honor

Nadia Cline: Champion, State Fair Selection

Grace Emberton: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Aiden McMullen: Blue

Erin Thomas: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Harlee Wise: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Horse and Pony

Grand Horse: Colton Heffelfinger

Reserve Grand Horse: Karragen Strain

Grand Pony: Cali Hamilton

Reserve Grand Pony: Logan Hamilton

Karson Shrewsburg: Junior Showman, Blue - 21

Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue - 28

Kugler Kennedy: Blue - 23

Ashanti Combs: Blue - 8

Rebekah Chrzan: Blue - 14

Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue - 16

Kerrigan Williams: Blue - 28

Karlie Williams: Blue - 25

Zacc Creager: Blue - 7

Rylee Dotson: Blue - 8

Liam Ferrell: Blue - 9

Kyle Franz: Blue - 2

Caylee Bachelor: Blue - 13

Amber Hart: Blue - 14, Red - 1, White - 1

Cade Bachelor: Blue - 5

Chase Bachelor: Blue - 7

Layne Bachelor: Blue - 6

Haley Blum: Blue - 8

Sapphire Bolinger: Blue - 16

Allison Christman: Blue - 1

Brooke Christman: Blue - 4

Trinity Chrzan: Blue - 14

Kaden Counterman: Blue - 10

Karragen Strain: Senior Showman, Champion of Champion Showman Blue - 8

Olivia Rumsey: Blue - 9

Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue - 19

Jaxson Ritter: Blue - 7

Meghan Rice: Blue - 10, Red - 1

Angelique Powell: Blue - 7, Red - 1

Miah Penick: Blue - 6

Colton Penick: Blue - 6

Kylee Nickols: Blue - 10, Red - 1

MacKenzie Young: Blue - 6

Tysen Weible: Blue - 12

Elijah Weible: Blue - 11

Colton Hefferlfinger: Blue - 6

Piper Hasselman: Intermediate Showman, Blue - 5

Caleb McMullen: Blue - 2

Hayley Hardy: Blue - 13

Tayven Keyes: Blue - 16

Emily Julian: Blue - 4

Carma Johnson: Blue - 7, Red - 1

Logan Hamilton: Blue - 8

Cali Hamilton: Blue - 12

Joel Graber: Blue - 6

Jaelynn Graber: Blue - 6

Chace Gaul: Blue - 10

Adam Gates: Blue - 9

Maddison Counterman: Blue - 27

Kaya Crone: Blue - 18

Brayden Duke: Blue - 15

Grace Emberton: Blue - 25

Jaylinn ValleCaballero: Blue - 10, Red - 1

Kara Franz: Blue - 22

Horseless Horse

Emmy Cline: Blue

Bailey Happ: Honor

Kendall Holman: Grand Champion

Addie Spurgeon: Honor

Elliahna Weilein: Blue

Raegan Wright: Reserve Grand Champion

Lawn and Garden Tractor Operator Skills

Hawkins Hasselman: Blue

Bailey Holman: Blue

Bo Hurraw: Blue

Jagger Hurraw: Honor

James Slabaugh: Grand Champion

Finley Hasselman: Grand Champion

Lincoln Slabaugh: Reserve Grand Champion

Microwave Cooking

Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Champion

Xavier Hosek: Reserve Champion

Alexyss Keener: Honor

Andrea Smith: Blue

Addie Spurgeon: Blue

Josie Spurgeon: Blue

Jacob Thrush: Reserve Champion

Jessica Thrush: Reserve Grand Champion

Tyler Thrush: Grand Champion

Mini 4-H

Breckin Alaura: Participation

Breckin Alaura: Participation

Breckin Alaura: Participation

Caylee Beard: Participation

Caylee Beard: Participation

Alaina Burlingame: Participation

Dawson Cline: Participation

Dawson Cline: Participation

Dawson Cline: Participation

Waylon Cox: Participation

Max Creager: Participation

Max Creager: Participation

Mia Crone: Participation

Mia Crone: Participation

Mia Crone: Participation

Whitlee Duke: Participation

Whitlee Duke: Participation

Camry Everage: Participation

Camry Everage: Participation

Cruz Everage: Participation

Cruz Everage: Participation

Landon Foster: Participation

Landon Foster: Participation

Carter Garman: Participation

Carter Garman: Participation

Tyson Gilbert: Participation

Gage Gingerich: Participation

Charlotte Glasscock: Participation

Jacee Graber: Participation

Jordan Graber: Participation

Ezekiel Hall: Participation

Emery Holman: Participation

Olivia Howe: Participation

Olivia Howe: Participation

Sloan Hurraw: Participation

Cooper Keyes: Participation

Hunter Kohli: Participation

Ryleigh Lingo: Participation

Jonathan Love: Participation

Trenton Masters: Participation

Chadden McClain: Participation

Coy Michael: Participation

Kameryn Michael: Participation

Kameryn Michael: Participation

Jessa Moreno: Participation

Mylan Mosier: Participation

Jasmine Nelson: Participation

Addie Osborn: Participation

Addie Osborn: Participation

Landon Price: Participation

Taylor Schworm: Participation

Micah Shipe: Participation

Owen Shull: Participation

Eli Smith: Participation

Eli Smith: Participation

Isaiah Smith: Participation

Isaiah Smith: Participation

Peter Smith: Participation

Peter Smith: Participation

Abigail Springer: Participation

Ruby Spurgeon: Participation

Ruby Spurgeon: Participation

Leslee Steigerwald: Participation

Leslee Steigerwald: Participation

Ellodee Stouder: Participation

Ellodee Stouder: Participation

Alexis Wainwright: Participation

Alexis Wainwright: Participation

Beck Weilein: Participation

Grant Wogomon: Participation

Emma Wolfe: Participation

Emma Wolfe: Participation

Open Class

Jane Gates: Needlework, Quilts; Overall Champion

Sheryl Clifton: Arts & Crafts, Fine Arts Best in Class

Jane Gates: Flower & Garden, House Plant Best in Class

Deb Mutzfeld: Foods, One Crust Pie Best in Class

Paul Friend: Food Preservation, Canned Jelly, Jam & Preserves Best in Class

Photography

Emma Allen: Champion, State Fair Selection, Supreme Grand Champion

Emma Allen: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Margaret Andrzejewski: Honor

Lillian Beattie: Blue

Athena Benedict: Blue

Athena Benedict: Blue

Noah Boszor: Blue

Noah Boszor: Champion

Noah Boszor: Honor

Noah Boszor: Honor

Macy Buchanan: Blue

Nick Buchanan: Blue

Nick Buchanan: Blue

Isabella Budak: Reserve Champion

Isabella Budak: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Isabella Budak: Honor

Zacchaeus Creager: Blue

Zacchaeus Creager: Blue

Jacob Crites: Honor

Jacob Crites: Blue

Travis Davenport: Honor

Travis Davenport: Honor

Alayna Dean: Blue

Grace Emberton: Red

Grace Emberton: Blue

Mason Gaerte: Honor

Mason Gaerte: Blue

Mason Gaerte: Honor

Mason Gaerte: Champion, State Fair Selection

Morgan Gaerte: Honor

Morgan Gaerte: Champion, State Fair Selection

Morgan Gaerte: Reserve Champion

Morgan Gaerte: Blue

Grace Hassett: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Blue

Xavier Hosek: Red

Xavier Hosek: Red

Damon Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Damon Hostetler: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Reserve Champion

Sara Hostetler: Honor

Sara Hostetler: Honor

Sara Hostetler: Honor

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Champion

Autumn Love: Honor

Autumn Love: Blue

Addison Mann: Red

Addison Mann: Blue

Addison Mann: Red

Addison Mann: Blue

Addison Mann: Blue

Holly McGuire: Red

Marcus Miller: Blue

Marcus Miller: Champion, State Fair Selection

Marcus Miller: Honor

Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Laken Mosier: Honor

Kate Musser: Honor

Dylan Oberlin: Honor

Dylan Oberlin: Blue

Macy Oberlin: Reserve Champion

Macy Oberlin: Blue

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Adilyn Smith: Honor

Adilyn Smith: Honor

Aliyah Smith: Blue

Aliyah Smith: Blue

Amber Smith: Blue

Amber Smith: Blue

Jonah Smith: Blue

Jonah Smith: Reserve Champion

Caitie Snyder: Reserve Champion

Caitie Snyder: Honor

Caitie Snyder: Red

Leah Snyder: Reserve Champion

Leah Snyder: Honor

Leah Snyder: Honor

Leah Snyder: Blue

Mazzy Spurgeon: Blue

Teryn Stanley: Honor

Teryn Stanley: Red

Abigail Stoy: Honor

Abigail Stoy: Reserve Champion

Katherine Stoy: Blue

Katherine Stoy: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Brooke Swartz: Red

Erin Thomas: Blue

Erin Thomas: Blue

Erin Thomas: Reserve Champion

Erin Thomas: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection

Erin Thomas: Blue

Kerrigan Williams: Honor

Kerrigan Williams: Red

Ivy Witmer: Blue

Potato

Ethan Sanders: Grand Champion

Isaac Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion

Poultry

Grace Albert: Champion

Grace Albert: Blue

Grace Albert: Honor

Grace Albert: Blue

Grace Albert: Grand Champion

Hunter Allen: Red

Kaneil Anthonysamy: Red

Jordan Baker: Grand Champion

Jordan Baker: Reserve Champion

Jordan Baker: Reserve Champion

Jordan Baker: Reserve Grand Champion

Jordan Baker: Honor

Ava Budak: Blue

Isabellah Butler: Honor

Isabellah Butler: Grand Champion

Isabellah Butler: Honor

Preston Cameron: Blue

Preston Cameron: Blue

Preston Cameron: Blue

Preston Cameron: Honor

Preston Cameron: Champion

Preston Cameron: Blue

Olivia Childress: Blue

David Claudy: Blue

David Claudy: Blue

David Claudy: Champion

David Claudy: Grand Champion

Francesca Clifton: Blue

Francesca Clifton: Red

Emma Close: Blue

Sydney Craig: Honor

Elizabeth Curey: Grand Champion

Alycea Foreman: Reserve Grand Champion

Alaska Gochenour: Red

Natalie Gochenour: Blue

Jacob Graber: Reserve Grand Champion

Jacob Graber: Reserve Grand Champion

Jaelynn Graber: Blue

Jaelynn Graber: Honor

Jaelynn Graber: Grand Champion

Joel Graber: Honor

Joel Graber: Grand Champion, Supreme

Joel Graber: Blue

Camden Hall: Red

Carter Heifner: Blue

Ella Heifner: Blue

Joseph Heifner: Champion

Kaylee Heifner: Blue

Grady Hoover: Blue

Sophia Hoover: Reserve Champion

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion

Eli Howe: Blue

Eli Howe: Reserve Grand Champion

Jagger Hurraw: Blue

Jagger Hurraw: Blue

Abrianna Hutter: Reserve Grand Champion

Ashton Hutter: Blue

Shelby Kasten: Blue

Jaslyn Moreno: Blue

Jaslyn Moreno: Honor

Jaslyn Moreno: Honor

Laken Mosier: Blue

Laken Mosier: Red

Laken Mosier: Blue

Laken Mosier: Blue

Lily Robinson: Blue

Lydia Rollins: Reserve Grand Champion

Lydia Rollins: Reserve Champion

Lydia Rollins: Blue

Sarah Rust: Blue

James Slabaugh: Blue

Adilyn Smith: Red

Amber Smith: Grand Champion

Amber Smith: Grand Champion

Izaiah Steury: Honor

Nathaniel Weilein: Blue

Harlee Wise: Blue

Bryar Wolfe: Blue

Ethan Wolfe: Red

Poultry Showmanship

Jordan Baker: Senior Showman

David Claudy: Senior Showman

Jagger Hurraw: Intermediate Showman

Abrianna Hutter: Intermediate Showman

Shelby Kasten: Junior Showman

Ethan Wolfe: Junior Showman

Preserved Foods

Emma Crites: Blue

Jacob Crites: Champion, State Fair Selection

Gavin Dobson: Reserve Champion

Keegan Dobson: Champion, State Fair Selection

Raigyn Dobson: Honor

Jenessa Hasty: Blue

Lucas Hasty: Champion, State Fair Selection

Darci Holden: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Griffin Hosek: Reserve Champion

Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Alexyss Keener: Honor

Karly Kellett: Champion, State Fair Selection

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Champion

Halle Slabaugh: Red

Jacob Thrush: Champion, State Fair Selection

Jessica Thrush: Reserve Champion

Tyler Thrush: Reserve Champion

Rabbit Showmanship

Mollie Dick: Champion

Jessica Thrush: Champion

Kaylee Wise: Champion

Rabbits

Emma Allen: Grand Champion

Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion

Emma Allen: Red

Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion

Emma Allen: Blue

Emma Allen: Reserve Champion

Emma Allen: Blue

Emma Allen: Blue

Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue

Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue

Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue

Lillian Beattie: Reserve Champion

Lillian Beattie: Champion

Lilly Blackburn: Blue

Hannah Blum: Blue

Kaydance Brown: Blue

Kaydance Brown: Reserve Champion

Kaydance Brown: Blue

Kaydance Brown: Reserve Grand Champion

Olivia Childress: Red

David Claudy: Champion

David Claudy: Champion

David Claudy: Reserve Champion

David Claudy: Reserve Champion

Emmy Cline: Reserve Champion

Nadia Cline: Blue

Emma Close: Blue

Arlee Covell: Blue

Wyatt Cox: Reserve Champion

Emma Creager: Blue

Emma Creager: Blue

Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion

Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion

Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion

Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Champion

Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion

Alayna Dean: Blue

Alayna Dean: Blue

Alayna Dean: Blue

Mollie Dick: Blue

Vince Gilbert: Champion

Vince Gilbert: Blue

Bailey Happ: Blue

Sophia Hoover: Champion

Damon Hostetler: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Champion

Sara Hostetler: Grand Champion

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Shelby Kasten: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Champion

Alexyss Keener: Champion

Elizabeth King: Champion

Lydia Rollins: Blue

Lydia Rollins: Blue

Lydia Rollins: Blue

Sarah Rust: Blue

Sarah Rust: Champion

Sarah Rust: Blue

Sarah Rust: Red

Sarah Rust: Blue

Amber Smith: Blue

Jacob Thrush: Champion

Jessica Thrush: Blue

Tyler Thrush: Red

Kaylee Wise: Grand Champion

Recycling

Emma Creager: Grand Champion

Isabella Robertson: Honor

Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Blue

Zahvia Short: Honor

Zane Short: Blue

Andrea Smith: Reserve Grand Champion

Ethan Wolfe: Honor

Scrapbooking

Allison Christman: Champion

Brooke Christman: Reserve Champion

Francesca Clifton: Reserve Champion

Emma Conforto: Red

Hannah Conley: Honor

Emma Creager: Champion

Kayla Fenstermaker: Grand Champion

Rebecca Harrell: Blue

Harlee Henney: Honor

Harper Henney: Honor

Bailey Holman: Blue

Sara Hostetler: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Honor

Hunter Kleeberg: Reserve Champion

Audrey Mann: Red

Macy Oberlin: Honor

Maddison Oberlin: Blue

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion

Zahvia Short: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Evelyn Stoy: Honor

Harlee Wise: Blue

Kylie Zeeb: Honor

Makayla Zeeb: Honor

Margaret Zeeb: Reserve Champion

Sewing

Elliot Boszor: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Grace Boszor: Grand Champion

Alyssa Brames: Blue

Emma Creager: Reserve Grand Champion

Kataleena Hornbrook: Blue

Griffin Hosek: Blue, State Fair Selection

Xavier Hosek: Blue

Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue

Elizabeth King: Red

Marcus Miller: Blue, State Fair Selection

Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion

Ethan Sanders: Blue

Ethan Sanders: Blue, State Fair Selection

Isaac Sanders: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Isaac Sanders: Blue, State Fair Selection

Teryn Stanley: Reserve Grand Champion

Evelyn Stoy: Blue, State Fair Selection

Elliahna Weilein: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Emily Wilhelm: Blue

Heidi Wilhelm: Overall Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Sheep

Alivia Burlingame: Champion

Alivia Burlingame: Reserve Champion

Emma Crites: Champion

Emma Crites: Reserve Grand Champion

Emma Crites: Blue  

Emma Crites: Champion

Jacob Crites: Reserve Champion

Jacob Crites: Champion

Jacob Crites: Reserve Champion

Cadence Gardner: Blue  

Corbin Gardner: Champion

Hayden Gardner: Grand Champion

Hayden Gardner: Reserve Champion

Harlee Henney: Reserve Grand Champion

Harper Henney: Grand Champion

Harper Henney: Champion

Caleb McMullen: Blue Rate of Gain

Caleb McMullen: Blue  

Meghyn McMullen: Reserve Champion

Meghyn McMullen: Reserve Champion

Lucas Waite: Blue  

Lucas Waite: Blue  

Lucas Waite: Grand Champion

Lane Word: Yellow  

Lane Word: Blue  

Lane Word: Reserve Champion

Shooting Sports Education

Noah Boszor: Reserve Champion

Hannah Conley: Grand Champion

Wyatt Cox: Blue

Mason Crawford: Blue

Travis Davenport: Honor

Jacob Foster: Blue

Bailey Happ: Blue

Zakeri Pica: Blue

Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Champion

Karson Shrewsburg: Honor

Jacob Thrush: Reserve Champion

Jessica Thrush: Reserve Grand Champion

Tyler Thrush: Champion

Small Engines

Gavin Dobson: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Keegan Dobson: Reserve Champion

Abram Howe: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Sport Fishing

Jagger Hurraw: Reserve Champion

Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Hannah Martinez: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Dakota Osborn: Honor

Started Calf

Grace Albert: Blue

Kiana Allshouse: Champion

Eliana Anthonysamy Honor

Cade Bachelor: Honor

Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Champion

Chase Bachelor: Reserve Grand Champion

Layne Bachelor: Honor

Layne Bachelor: Grand Champion

Morgan Bachelor: Reserve Champion

Bristol Bailer: Reserve Champion

Rickie Bailer: Honor

Natalie Booth: Blue

Alayna Boots: Blue

Ava Boots: Blue

Krisite Brewster: Blue

Xavier Brock: Blue

Kaydance Brown: Blue

Ava Budak: Blue

Isabella Budak: Blue

Isabellah Butler: Blue

Olivia Childress: Blue

Easton Coney: Blue

Riley Coney: Blue

Kaden Counterman Blue

Keegan Crooks: Blue

Kiersen Crowl: Blue

Elizabeth Curey: Blue

Larsen Dilts: Blue

Jaelynn Graber: Blue

Joel Graber: Blue

Trinity Hall: Honor

Kataleena Hornbrook: Blue

Carter Kain: Blue

Olivia Mettert: Blue

Jaslyn Moreno: Blue

Jaslyn Moreno: Blue

Katie Ridenour: Blue

William Rinehart: Blue

Addison Shough: Blue

Sarah Smith: Blue

Sean Smith: Blue

Avery Wagler: Honor

Lane Wagler: Blue

Luke Wagler: Blue

Karlie Williams: Blue

Kerrigan Williams: Blue

Harlee Wise: Blue

Jaxson Wise: Blue

Bryar Wolfe: Blue

Started Calf Showmanship

Kiana Allshouse: Senior Showman

Chase Bachelor: Intermediate Showman

Bristol Bailer: Champion of Champion Showman

Kiersen Crowl: Junior Showman

Swine

Ava Budak: Blue

Alivia Burlingame: Grand Champion

Alivia Burlingame: Honor

Alivia Burlingame: Grand Champion, Overall Grand Champion

Alivia Burlingame: Reserve Grand Champion

Bailey Burlingame: Grand Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion

Bailey Burlingame: Honor

Bailey Burlingame: Reserve Grand Champion

Bailey Burlingame: Champion

Whitney Calderwood: Blue

Whitney Calderwood: Blue

Chase Caston: Blue

Kayla Caston: Blue

Emma Crites: Blue

Emma Crites: Blue

Emma Crites: Blue

Jacob Crites: Blue

Jacob Crites: Blue

Jacob Crites: Blue

Jacob Crites: Champion

Kaleb Farnham: Blue

Kaleb Farnham: Champion

Kyler Farnham: Blue

Jacob Foster: Blue

Jacob Foster: Blue

Cadence Gardner: Blue

Cadence Gardner: Blue

Cadence Gardner: Honor

Corbin Gardner: Blue

Corbin Gardner: Blue

Corbin Gardner: Blue

Dana Gardner: Blue

Dana Gardner: Blue

Hayden Gardner: Blue

Hayden Gardner: Honor

Hayden Gardner: Blue

Camden Hall: Blue

Camden Hall: Blue

Camden Hall: Blue

Cali Hamilton: Champion

Logan Hamilton: Blue

Hunter Hamlin: Blue

Hunter Hamlin: Honor

Hunter Hamlin: Blue

Hunter Kleeberg: Reserve Champion

Niles Knox: Blue

Niles Knox: Blue

James Kresse: Blue

Kennedy Kugler: Blue

Kennedy Kugler: Blue

Dylan Oberlin: Honor

Dylan Oberlin: Honor

Macy Oberlin: Blue

Maddison Oberlin: Reserve Champion

Chantell Osborn: Blue

Chantell Osborn: Blue

Cameron Penick: Honor

Cameron Penick: Blue

Cameron Penick: Blue

Cameron Penick: Reserve Champion

Aubri Pica: Blue

Aubri Pica: Blue

Kendallyn Pica: Blue

Zakeri Pica: Blue

Zakeri Pica: Blue

Meghan Rice: Blue

Katie Ridenour: Blue

Katie Ridenour: Blue

Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue

Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue

Olivia Rumsey: Blue

Lexie Schworm: Blue

Lexie Schworm: Blue

Luke Severe: Reserve Champion

Luke Severe: Blue

Thomas Severe: Reserve Grand Champion

Thomas Severe: Blue

Isaac Shively: Blue

Isaac Shively: Blue

Addison Shough: Blue

Addison Shough: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Andrea Smith: Blue

Sarah Smith: Blue

Elijah Weible: Blue

Tysen Weible: Blue

Ethan Wolfe: Blue

Swine Showmanship

Alivia Burlingame: Champion

Bailey Burlingame: Champion

Jacob Foster: Champion

Zakeri Pica: Champion

Tractor Operator Skills

Seth Glasscock: Honor

Finley Hasselman: Grand Champion

Hawkins Hasselman: Honor

Bailey Holman: Blue

Abram Howe: Grand Champion

Lexie Schworm: Reserve Grand Champion

Verbal Communications

David Claudy: Grand Champion

Colton: Penick: Reserve Grand Champion

Veterinary Science

Emmy Cline: Blue

Alexyss Keener: Blue

Macy Oberlin: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Wildlife

Mason Gaerte: Reserve Champion

Alexyss Keener: Champion, State Fair Selection

Hugh (Fife) Robertson: V: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

Erin Thomas: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection

