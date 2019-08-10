4-H Marketing
Maddison Oberlin: Grand Champion
4-H Resume
Griffin Hosek: Grand Champion
Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion
Sara Hostetler: Champion
Karly Kellett: Honor
Laken Mosier: Champion
Aerospace
Coy Brames: Honor
Henry Buehrer: Honor
William Buehrer: Champion, State Fair Selection
Elizabeth Glasscock: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Seth Glasscock: Reserve Grand Champion
Nathaniel Weilein: Champion, State Fair Selection
Hank Worden: Red
Arts and Crafts
Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Bristol Bailer: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Elliot Boszor: Blue
Grace Boszor: Honor
Noah Boszor: Blue
Sawyer Boszor: Blue
Isabella Budak: Blue
Jhude Cassady: Red
Jhurni Cassady: Honor
Kayla Caston: Honor
Allison Christman: Reserve Champion
Brooke Christman: Reserve Grand Champion
Francesca Clifton: Blue, Overall Crafts Champion
Harley Cochran: Blue
Jaimi Cochran: Blue
Mason Crawford: Blue
Zachary Crawford: Red
Travis Davenport: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Gavin Dobson: Blue
Keegan Dobson: Blue
Raigyn Dobson: Grand Champion
Lakyn Duke: Blue
Grace Emberton: Honor
Grace Emberton: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Kayla Fenstermaker: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Sydney Fenstermaker Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Morgan Gaerte: Honor
Grace Gilbert: Red
Summer Gilbert: Blue
Elizabeth Glasscock: Blue
Ronan Hall: Champion, State Fair Selection
Amber Hart: Blue
Hope Hassett: Blue
Aiden Heingartner: Blue
Kendall Holman: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Red
Xavier Hosek: Red
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Red
Elizabeth King: Blue
Avery Knox: Blue
Hannah Martinez: Blue
Holly McGuire: Blue
Aiden McMullen: Blue
Meghyn McMullen: Honor
Meghyn McMullen: Blue
Laken Mosier: Blue
Thomas Musser: Blue
Adeline Noyes: Blue
Aubri Pica: Honor
Kendallyn Pica: Reserve Champion
Angelique Powell: Blue
Paige Puthoff: Blue
Katie Ridenour: Blue
Isabella Robertson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Sarah Rust: Honor
Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue
Adilyn Smith: Blue
Adilyn Smith: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Amber Smith: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Drew Snyder: Blue
Leah Snyder: Honor
Katherine Stoy: Honor, State Fair Selection
Olivia Stoy: Honor
Brooke Swartz: Honor
Erin Thomas: Champion, State Fair Selection
Erin Thomas: Blue
Alexis Treesh: Blue
Nevaeh Wilson: Reserve Champion
Lily Witmer: Red
Beef
Bristol Bailer: Champion
Riley Coney: Blue
Emma Creager: Champion
Emma Creager: Champion
Emma Creager: Reserve Grand Champion
Trevor Diehl: Champion
Trevor Diehl: Blue
Emily Foster: Honor
Jackson Foster: Champion
Jacob Foster: Blue
Olivia Foster: Blue
Adam Gates: Blue
Hunter Hamlin: Champion
Hunter Hamlin: Champion
Harlee Henney: Reserve Champion
Harper Henney: Grand Champion
Ryker Knox: Champion
Olivia Mettert: Blue
Katie Ridenour: Champion
Katie Ridenour: Champion
Lexie Schworm: Champion
Lexie Schworm: Grand Champion
Isaac Shively: Blue
Isaac Shively: Blue
Addison Shough: Honor
Lane Word: Reserve Grand Champion
Beef Feeder
Riley Coney: Honor
Adam Gates: Blue
Hunter Hamlin: Blue
Harlee Henney: Reserve Champion
Harper Henney: Champion
Beekeeping
Isabellah Butler: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Alexis Miller: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Ethan Wolfe: Reserve Champion
Berries
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion
Holly McGuire: Honor
Ashley Worden: Grand Champion
Cake Decorating
Lilly Blackburn: Red
Ava Boots: Honor
Olivia Boots: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Jhurni Cassady: Red
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Abrianna Hutter: Honor
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Macy Oberlin: Reserve Grand Champion
Chantell Osborn: Blue
Dakota Osborn: Blue
Aubri Pica: Blue
Kendallyn Pica: Blue
Isabella Robertson: Champion, State Fair Selection
Emily Skinner: Blue
Lily Witmer: Reserve Champion
Cat
Payton Boekhout: Grand Champion
Adam Breen: Champion, Senior Showman
Karson Shrewsburg: Reserve Grand Champion, Junior Showman
Cat Poster
David Claudy: Blue
Nadia Cline: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Cali Gingerich: Blue
Bailey Happ: Reserve Champion
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Champion
Hannah Martinez: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Ashley Worden: Reserve Champion
Child Development
Nadia Cline: Reserve Champion
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Karly Kellett: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Isabella Robertson: Honor
Addison Shough: Champion, State Fair Selection
Collections
Emmy Cline: Blue
Kiersen Crowl: Red
Lakyn Duke: Red
Griffin Hosek: Honor
Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Champion
Hannah Martinez: Blue
Kate Musser: Grand Champion
Raegan Wright: Champion
Construction Toys
Ezekiel Adamson: Blue
Adam Breen: Blue
Aiden Buchanan: Blue
Zachary Crawford: Reserve Champion
Larsen Dilts: Blue
Lakyn Duke: Blue
Carl Felton: Grand Champion
Eli Ferrell: Participation
Damon Hostetler: Blue
Eli Howe: Champion
Allister Mann: Red
Asa Mann: Red
Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Honor
Zahvia Short: Honor
Zane Short: Reserve Grand Champion
Emily Skinner: Blue
Teryn Stanley: Reserve Champion
Thad Wells: Reserve Champion
Kassen Young: Blue
Consumer Clothing
Nadia Cline: Honor
Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Aubri Pica: Blue
Kendallyn Pica: Blue
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion
Dairy
Cade Bachelor: Honor
Cade Bachelor: Supreme Grand Champion
Caylee Bachelor: Blue
Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Grand Champion
Chase Bachelor: Honor
Chase Bachelor: Honor
Layne Bachelor: Honor
Morgan Bachelor: Blue
Morgan Bachelor: Honor
Olivia Boots: Blue
Kennedy Kugler: Honor
Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue
Dairy Feeder Steers
Cade Bachelor: Grand Champion
Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Champion
Lincoln Booth: Champion
Ava Boots: Blue
Olivia Boots: Blue
Madison Clingan: Reserve Grand Champion
Madison Clingan: Blue
Cassidy Close: Blue
Emma Close: Blue
Maddison Counterman: Blue
Elizabeth Curey: Reserve Champion
Jacob Graber: Honor
Trinity Hall: Blue
Bailey Holman: Blue
Emily Julian: Blue
Karly Kellett: Blue
Colton Penick: Blue
Miah Penick: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Harlee Wise: Blue
Jaxson Wise: Blue
Kaylee Wise: Blue
Dairy Showmanship
Cade Bachelor: Champion
Caylee Bachelor: Champion
Kaitlyn Rumsey: Champion
Dairy Steers
Eliana Anthonysamy: Blue
Lincoln Booth: Champion
Natalie Booth: Reserve Grand Champion
Chase Caston: Blue
Madison Clingan: Reserve Champion
Kaden Counterman Blue
Trevor Diehl: Grand Champion
Trevor Diehl: Blue
Bailey Holman: Reserve Champion
Abrianna Hutter: Champion
Macy Oberlin: Blue
Macy Oberlin: Blue
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Kaylee Wise: Blue
Kaylee Wise: Blue
Ethan Wolfe: Blue
Dog
Nadia Cline: Reserve Champion
Travis Davenport: Champion
Lakyn Duke: Blue
Cali Gingerich: Blue
Sarah Keen: Blue
Adeline Noyes: Champion
Ethan Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion
Isaac Sanders: Grand Champion
Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Champion
Dog Poster
Emmy Cline: Honor
Raigyn Dobson: Reserve Champion
Carl Felton: Blue
Cali Gingerich: Honor
Haylee Henderson: Reserve Champion
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Shelby Kasten: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Honor
Laken Mosier: Honor
Kate Musser: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Champion
Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Champion, State Fair Selection
Teryn Stanley: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Dog Showmanship
Travis Davenport: Champion
Lakyn Duke: Champion
Isaac Sanders: Champion
Electric
Eli Benedict: Blue
Elliot Boszor: Reserve Champion
Noah Boszor: Champion, State Fair Selection
Sawyer Boszor: Reserve Champion
Henry Buehrer: Honor
William Buehrer: Reserve Champion
Jeffery Cochran: Reserve Champion
Lakyn Duke: Blue
Jacob Foster: Blue
Vince Gilbert: Champion, State Fair Selection
Seth Glasscock: Honor
Grady Hoover: Champion, State Fair Selection
Damon Hostetler: Blue
Eli Howe: Blue
Harrison Love: Blue
Simeon Love: Honor
Isabella Robertson: Honor
Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Blue
Ethan Sanders: Reserve Champion
Isaac Sanders: Blue
Caleb Wilhelm: Blue
Hank Worden: Champion, State Fair Selection
Kylie Zeeb: Honor
Makayla Zeeb: Champion, State Fair Selection
Margaret Zeeb: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Entomology
Aiden Buchanan: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Fancy Bantams
Nathaniel Weilein: Blue
Fashion Revue
Grace Boszor: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Alyssa Brames: Honor
Teryn Stanley: Honor, State Fair Selection
Emily Wilhelm: Champion
Heidi Wilhelm: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Feeder Calf Showmanship
Ava Boots: Intermediate Showman
Madison Clingan: Champion
Harper Henney: Champion of Champion Showman
Harlee Wise: Junior Showman
Finished Calf Showmanship
Madison Clingan: Senior Showman
Emma Creager: Junior Showman
Harper Henney: Champion of Champion Showman
Macy Oberlin: Intermediate Showman
Floriculture
Francesca Clifton: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Grace Emberton: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Holly McGuire: Honor
Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Kate Musser: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Angelique Powell: Honor, State Fair Selection
Mazzy Spurgeon: Honor
Sylvia Buehrer: Champion, State Fair Selection
Josie Spurgeon: Honor, State Fair Selection
Foods
Alayna Boots: Honor
Grace Boszor: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Alyssa Brames: Honor
Coy Brames: Blue
Francesca Clifton: Honor
Emma Crites: Reserve Champion
Jacob Crites: Blue
Gavin Dobson: Blue
Keegan Dobson: Blue
Raigyn Dobson: Blue
Elizabeth Glasscock: Blue
Bailey Happ: Reserve Champion
Rebecca Harrell: Reserve Champion
Amber Hart: Blue
Jenessa Hasty: Blue
Lucas Hasty: Champion, State Fair Selection
Darci Holden: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Blue
Xavier Hosek: Reserve Champion
Damon Hostetler: Honor
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Red
Alexyss Keener: Red
Karly Kellett: Reserve Champion, Overall Foods Champion
Kennedy Kugler: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Caleb McMullen: Reserve Champion
Maddison Oberlin: Honor
Katie Ridenour: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Addison Shough: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Emily Skinner: Blue
Halle Slabaugh: Red
Drew Snyder: Blue
Evelyn Stoy: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Jacob Thrush: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Jessica Thrush: Honor
Tyler Thrush: Reserve Champion
Lily Witmer: Blue
Garden
David Claudy: Honor
David Claudy: Honor
Carl Felton: Honor
Carl Felton: Honor
Carl Felton: Reserve Champion
Carl Felton: Honor
Carl Felton: Grand Champion
Laken Mosier: Reserve Grand Champion
Halle Slabaugh: Red
James Slabaugh: Red
Lincoln Slabaugh: Red
Ashley Worden: Red
Ashley Worden: Blue
Garden Collection
Haylee Henderson: Grand Champion
Ethan Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion
Isaac Sanders: Champion
Garden Education
David Claudy: Reserve Grand Champion
Carl Felton: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Haylee Henderson: Champion
Genealogy
Kiana Allshouse: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Sara Hostetler: Red
Marcus Miller: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Mazzy Spurgeon: Blue
Geology
Ezekiel Adamson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Gift Wrapping
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Red
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Grand Champion
Katie Ridenour: Honor
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion
Harlee Wise: Blue
Goat
Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue
Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue
Kaylyn Allshouse: Pink
Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue
Kiana Allshouse: Blue
Kiana Allshouse: Blue
Kiana Allshouse: Blue
Kiana Allshouse: Blue
Lilly Blackburn: Blue
Lilly Blackburn: Blue
Payton Boekhout: Pink
Payton Boekhout: Supreme Grand Champion
Payton Boekhout: Blue
Payton Boekhout: Blue
Payton Boekhout: Purple
Xavier Brock: Pink
Jaxon Brown: Reserve Grand Champion
Jayse Brown: Blue
Kaydance Brown: Pink
Kaydance Brown: Purple
Kaydance Brown: Blue
Nick Buchanan: Green
Ava Budak: Blue
Ava Budak: Blue
Ava Budak: Blue
Isabella Budak: Blue
Isabella Budak: Pink
Isabella Budak: Blue
Isabella Budak: Blue
Ava Budak: Blue
Isabellah Butler: Pink
Isabellah Butler: Pink
Isabellah Butler: Purple
Isabellah Butler: Reserve Grand Champion
Isabellah Butler: Purple
Isabellah Butler: Blue
Myleigh Carper: Blue
Francesca Clifton: Purple
Francesca Clifton: Reserve Grand Champion
Francesca Clifton: Blue
Emmy Cline: Blue
Nadia Cline: Blue
Cassidy Close: Purple
Cassidy Close: Pink
Cassidy Close: Blue
Cassidy Close: Purple
Cassidy Close: Purple
Emma Close: Blue
Emma Close: Blue
Emma Close: Blue
Cassidy Close: Blue
Emma Close: Grand Champion
Maddison Counterman: Blue
Wyatt Cox: Blue
Wyatt Cox: Blue
Wyatt Cox: Blue
Sydney Craig: Blue
Sydney Craig: Reserve Grand Champion
Sydney Craig: Blue
Emma Creager: Purple
Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion
Zacchaeus Creager: Blue
Zacchaeus Creager: Purple
Emma Creager: Blue
Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion
Kiersen Crowl: Pink
Kiersen Crowl: Blue
Elizabeth Curey: Blue
Mason Gaerte: Blue
Mason Gaerte: Blue
Morgan Gaerte: Blue
Damon Hostetler: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Eli Howe: Purple
Jagger Hurraw: Blue
Bo Hurraw: Blue
Jagger Hurraw: Pink
Abrianna Hutter: Blue
Shelby Kasten: Blue
Shelby Kasten: Pink
Laken Mosier: Blue
Laken Mosier: Blue
Laken Mosier: Pink
Dylan Oberlin: Pink
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Dakota Osborn: Purple
Dakota Osborn: Pink
Ashley Reetz: Blue
Meghan Rice: Purple
Meghan Rice: Pink
Meghan Rice: Blue
Meghan Rice: Blue
Hallie Shrewsburg: Purple
Hallie Shrewsburg: Pink
Hallie Shrewsburg: Pink
Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Karson Shrewsburg: Blue
Karson Shrewsburg: Blue
Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Grand Champion
Karson Shrewsburg: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Amber Smith: Blue
Adilyn Smith: Purple
Aliyah Smith: Pink
Amber Smith: Blue
Izaiah Steury: Blue
Benjamin Taylor: Blue
Makailah Thompson: Blue
Makailah Thompson: Grand Champion
Jacob Thrush: Blue
Jessica Thrush: Purple
Tyler Thrush: Blue
Elijah Weible: Blue
Elijah Weible: Pink
Elijah Weible: Purple
Elijah Weible: Blue
Elijah Weible: Blue
Elijah Weible: Pink
Tysen Weible: Blue
Tysen Weible: Blue
Tysen Weible: Grand Champion
Tysen Weible: Grand Champion
Tysen Weible: Blue
Elijah Weible: Blue, Rate of Gain
Tysen Weible: Pink
Karlie Williams: Blue
Kerrigan Williams: Pink
Karlie Williams: Blue, Rate of Gain
Kerrigan Williams: Grand Champion
Harlee Wise: Blue
Harlee Wise: Blue
MacKenzie Young: Blue
Goat cart
Wyatt Cox: Purple
Wyatt Cox: Blue
Andrea Smith: Yellow
Andrea Smith: Purple
Goat showmanship
Sydney Craig: Champion of Champion Showman
Elijah Weible: Intermediate Showman
Tysen Weible: Junior Showman
Kerrigan Williams: Senior Showman
Goat Poster
Wyatt Cox: Grand Champion
Mason Gaerte: Red
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion
Sara Hostetler: Champion
Hay
Ava Budak: Champion
Isabella Budak: Grand Champion
Whitney Calderwood: Blue
Emily Foster: Reserve Grand Champion
Jackson Foster: Champion
Olivia Foster: Reserve Champion
Cadence Gardner: Reserve Champion
Corbin Gardner: Champion
Hayden Gardner: Champion
Hunter Hamlin: Champion
Isaac Shively: Reserve Champion
Health
Isabella Robertson: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Herbs
Sylvia Buehrer: Blue
Sylvia Buehrer: Blue
Sylvia Buehrer: Honor
Harley Cochran: Honor
Harley Cochran: Honor
Harley Cochran: Blue
Jaimi Cochran: Honor
Jaimi Cochran: Reserve Champion
Jaimi Cochran: Honor
Alexyss Keener: Red
Autumn Love: Honor
Holly McGuire: Honor
Holly McGuire: Blue
Holly McGuire: Blue
Ethan Sanders: Blue
Ethan Sanders: Grand Champion
Isaac Sanders: Champion
Isaac Sanders: Reserve Champion
Amber Smith: Blue
Teryn Stanley: Reserve Grand Champion
Teryn Stanley: Honor
Teryn Stanley: Reserve Champion
Home Environment
Emmy Cline: Honor
Nadia Cline: Champion, State Fair Selection
Grace Emberton: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Aiden McMullen: Blue
Erin Thomas: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Harlee Wise: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Horse and Pony
Grand Horse: Colton Heffelfinger
Reserve Grand Horse: Karragen Strain
Grand Pony: Cali Hamilton
Reserve Grand Pony: Logan Hamilton
Karson Shrewsburg: Junior Showman, Blue - 21
Hallie Shrewsburg: Blue - 28
Kugler Kennedy: Blue - 23
Ashanti Combs: Blue - 8
Rebekah Chrzan: Blue - 14
Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue - 16
Kerrigan Williams: Blue - 28
Karlie Williams: Blue - 25
Zacc Creager: Blue - 7
Rylee Dotson: Blue - 8
Liam Ferrell: Blue - 9
Kyle Franz: Blue - 2
Caylee Bachelor: Blue - 13
Amber Hart: Blue - 14, Red - 1, White - 1
Cade Bachelor: Blue - 5
Chase Bachelor: Blue - 7
Layne Bachelor: Blue - 6
Haley Blum: Blue - 8
Sapphire Bolinger: Blue - 16
Allison Christman: Blue - 1
Brooke Christman: Blue - 4
Trinity Chrzan: Blue - 14
Kaden Counterman: Blue - 10
Karragen Strain: Senior Showman, Champion of Champion Showman Blue - 8
Olivia Rumsey: Blue - 9
Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue - 19
Jaxson Ritter: Blue - 7
Meghan Rice: Blue - 10, Red - 1
Angelique Powell: Blue - 7, Red - 1
Miah Penick: Blue - 6
Colton Penick: Blue - 6
Kylee Nickols: Blue - 10, Red - 1
MacKenzie Young: Blue - 6
Tysen Weible: Blue - 12
Elijah Weible: Blue - 11
Colton Hefferlfinger: Blue - 6
Piper Hasselman: Intermediate Showman, Blue - 5
Caleb McMullen: Blue - 2
Hayley Hardy: Blue - 13
Tayven Keyes: Blue - 16
Emily Julian: Blue - 4
Carma Johnson: Blue - 7, Red - 1
Logan Hamilton: Blue - 8
Cali Hamilton: Blue - 12
Joel Graber: Blue - 6
Jaelynn Graber: Blue - 6
Chace Gaul: Blue - 10
Adam Gates: Blue - 9
Maddison Counterman: Blue - 27
Kaya Crone: Blue - 18
Brayden Duke: Blue - 15
Grace Emberton: Blue - 25
Jaylinn ValleCaballero: Blue - 10, Red - 1
Kara Franz: Blue - 22
Horseless Horse
Emmy Cline: Blue
Bailey Happ: Honor
Kendall Holman: Grand Champion
Addie Spurgeon: Honor
Elliahna Weilein: Blue
Raegan Wright: Reserve Grand Champion
Lawn and Garden Tractor Operator Skills
Hawkins Hasselman: Blue
Bailey Holman: Blue
Bo Hurraw: Blue
Jagger Hurraw: Honor
James Slabaugh: Grand Champion
Finley Hasselman: Grand Champion
Lincoln Slabaugh: Reserve Grand Champion
Microwave Cooking
Kaylyn Allshouse: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Champion
Xavier Hosek: Reserve Champion
Alexyss Keener: Honor
Andrea Smith: Blue
Addie Spurgeon: Blue
Josie Spurgeon: Blue
Jacob Thrush: Reserve Champion
Jessica Thrush: Reserve Grand Champion
Tyler Thrush: Grand Champion
Mini 4-H
Breckin Alaura: Participation
Breckin Alaura: Participation
Breckin Alaura: Participation
Caylee Beard: Participation
Caylee Beard: Participation
Alaina Burlingame: Participation
Dawson Cline: Participation
Dawson Cline: Participation
Dawson Cline: Participation
Waylon Cox: Participation
Max Creager: Participation
Max Creager: Participation
Mia Crone: Participation
Mia Crone: Participation
Mia Crone: Participation
Whitlee Duke: Participation
Whitlee Duke: Participation
Camry Everage: Participation
Camry Everage: Participation
Cruz Everage: Participation
Cruz Everage: Participation
Landon Foster: Participation
Landon Foster: Participation
Carter Garman: Participation
Carter Garman: Participation
Tyson Gilbert: Participation
Gage Gingerich: Participation
Charlotte Glasscock: Participation
Jacee Graber: Participation
Jordan Graber: Participation
Ezekiel Hall: Participation
Emery Holman: Participation
Olivia Howe: Participation
Olivia Howe: Participation
Sloan Hurraw: Participation
Cooper Keyes: Participation
Hunter Kohli: Participation
Ryleigh Lingo: Participation
Jonathan Love: Participation
Trenton Masters: Participation
Chadden McClain: Participation
Coy Michael: Participation
Kameryn Michael: Participation
Kameryn Michael: Participation
Jessa Moreno: Participation
Mylan Mosier: Participation
Jasmine Nelson: Participation
Addie Osborn: Participation
Addie Osborn: Participation
Landon Price: Participation
Taylor Schworm: Participation
Micah Shipe: Participation
Owen Shull: Participation
Eli Smith: Participation
Eli Smith: Participation
Isaiah Smith: Participation
Isaiah Smith: Participation
Peter Smith: Participation
Peter Smith: Participation
Abigail Springer: Participation
Ruby Spurgeon: Participation
Ruby Spurgeon: Participation
Leslee Steigerwald: Participation
Leslee Steigerwald: Participation
Ellodee Stouder: Participation
Ellodee Stouder: Participation
Alexis Wainwright: Participation
Alexis Wainwright: Participation
Beck Weilein: Participation
Grant Wogomon: Participation
Emma Wolfe: Participation
Emma Wolfe: Participation
Open Class
Jane Gates: Needlework, Quilts; Overall Champion
Sheryl Clifton: Arts & Crafts, Fine Arts Best in Class
Jane Gates: Flower & Garden, House Plant Best in Class
Deb Mutzfeld: Foods, One Crust Pie Best in Class
Paul Friend: Food Preservation, Canned Jelly, Jam & Preserves Best in Class
Photography
Emma Allen: Champion, State Fair Selection, Supreme Grand Champion
Emma Allen: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Margaret Andrzejewski: Honor
Lillian Beattie: Blue
Athena Benedict: Blue
Athena Benedict: Blue
Noah Boszor: Blue
Noah Boszor: Champion
Noah Boszor: Honor
Noah Boszor: Honor
Macy Buchanan: Blue
Nick Buchanan: Blue
Nick Buchanan: Blue
Isabella Budak: Reserve Champion
Isabella Budak: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Isabella Budak: Honor
Zacchaeus Creager: Blue
Zacchaeus Creager: Blue
Jacob Crites: Honor
Jacob Crites: Blue
Travis Davenport: Honor
Travis Davenport: Honor
Alayna Dean: Blue
Grace Emberton: Red
Grace Emberton: Blue
Mason Gaerte: Honor
Mason Gaerte: Blue
Mason Gaerte: Honor
Mason Gaerte: Champion, State Fair Selection
Morgan Gaerte: Honor
Morgan Gaerte: Champion, State Fair Selection
Morgan Gaerte: Reserve Champion
Morgan Gaerte: Blue
Grace Hassett: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Blue
Xavier Hosek: Red
Xavier Hosek: Red
Damon Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Damon Hostetler: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Reserve Champion
Sara Hostetler: Honor
Sara Hostetler: Honor
Sara Hostetler: Honor
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Champion
Autumn Love: Honor
Autumn Love: Blue
Addison Mann: Red
Addison Mann: Blue
Addison Mann: Red
Addison Mann: Blue
Addison Mann: Blue
Holly McGuire: Red
Marcus Miller: Blue
Marcus Miller: Champion, State Fair Selection
Marcus Miller: Honor
Laken Mosier: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Laken Mosier: Honor
Kate Musser: Honor
Dylan Oberlin: Honor
Dylan Oberlin: Blue
Macy Oberlin: Reserve Champion
Macy Oberlin: Blue
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Adilyn Smith: Honor
Adilyn Smith: Honor
Aliyah Smith: Blue
Aliyah Smith: Blue
Amber Smith: Blue
Amber Smith: Blue
Jonah Smith: Blue
Jonah Smith: Reserve Champion
Caitie Snyder: Reserve Champion
Caitie Snyder: Honor
Caitie Snyder: Red
Leah Snyder: Reserve Champion
Leah Snyder: Honor
Leah Snyder: Honor
Leah Snyder: Blue
Mazzy Spurgeon: Blue
Teryn Stanley: Honor
Teryn Stanley: Red
Abigail Stoy: Honor
Abigail Stoy: Reserve Champion
Katherine Stoy: Blue
Katherine Stoy: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Brooke Swartz: Red
Erin Thomas: Blue
Erin Thomas: Blue
Erin Thomas: Reserve Champion
Erin Thomas: Reserve Champion, State Fair Selection
Erin Thomas: Blue
Kerrigan Williams: Honor
Kerrigan Williams: Red
Ivy Witmer: Blue
Potato
Ethan Sanders: Grand Champion
Isaac Sanders: Reserve Grand Champion
Poultry
Grace Albert: Champion
Grace Albert: Blue
Grace Albert: Honor
Grace Albert: Blue
Grace Albert: Grand Champion
Hunter Allen: Red
Kaneil Anthonysamy: Red
Jordan Baker: Grand Champion
Jordan Baker: Reserve Champion
Jordan Baker: Reserve Champion
Jordan Baker: Reserve Grand Champion
Jordan Baker: Honor
Ava Budak: Blue
Isabellah Butler: Honor
Isabellah Butler: Grand Champion
Isabellah Butler: Honor
Preston Cameron: Blue
Preston Cameron: Blue
Preston Cameron: Blue
Preston Cameron: Honor
Preston Cameron: Champion
Preston Cameron: Blue
Olivia Childress: Blue
David Claudy: Blue
David Claudy: Blue
David Claudy: Champion
David Claudy: Grand Champion
Francesca Clifton: Blue
Francesca Clifton: Red
Emma Close: Blue
Sydney Craig: Honor
Elizabeth Curey: Grand Champion
Alycea Foreman: Reserve Grand Champion
Alaska Gochenour: Red
Natalie Gochenour: Blue
Jacob Graber: Reserve Grand Champion
Jacob Graber: Reserve Grand Champion
Jaelynn Graber: Blue
Jaelynn Graber: Honor
Jaelynn Graber: Grand Champion
Joel Graber: Honor
Joel Graber: Grand Champion, Supreme
Joel Graber: Blue
Camden Hall: Red
Carter Heifner: Blue
Ella Heifner: Blue
Joseph Heifner: Champion
Kaylee Heifner: Blue
Grady Hoover: Blue
Sophia Hoover: Reserve Champion
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Reserve Grand Champion
Eli Howe: Blue
Eli Howe: Reserve Grand Champion
Jagger Hurraw: Blue
Jagger Hurraw: Blue
Abrianna Hutter: Reserve Grand Champion
Ashton Hutter: Blue
Shelby Kasten: Blue
Jaslyn Moreno: Blue
Jaslyn Moreno: Honor
Jaslyn Moreno: Honor
Laken Mosier: Blue
Laken Mosier: Red
Laken Mosier: Blue
Laken Mosier: Blue
Lily Robinson: Blue
Lydia Rollins: Reserve Grand Champion
Lydia Rollins: Reserve Champion
Lydia Rollins: Blue
Sarah Rust: Blue
James Slabaugh: Blue
Adilyn Smith: Red
Amber Smith: Grand Champion
Amber Smith: Grand Champion
Izaiah Steury: Honor
Nathaniel Weilein: Blue
Harlee Wise: Blue
Bryar Wolfe: Blue
Ethan Wolfe: Red
Poultry Showmanship
Jordan Baker: Senior Showman
David Claudy: Senior Showman
Jagger Hurraw: Intermediate Showman
Abrianna Hutter: Intermediate Showman
Shelby Kasten: Junior Showman
Ethan Wolfe: Junior Showman
Preserved Foods
Emma Crites: Blue
Jacob Crites: Champion, State Fair Selection
Gavin Dobson: Reserve Champion
Keegan Dobson: Champion, State Fair Selection
Raigyn Dobson: Honor
Jenessa Hasty: Blue
Lucas Hasty: Champion, State Fair Selection
Darci Holden: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Griffin Hosek: Reserve Champion
Xavier Hosek: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Alexyss Keener: Honor
Karly Kellett: Champion, State Fair Selection
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Champion
Halle Slabaugh: Red
Jacob Thrush: Champion, State Fair Selection
Jessica Thrush: Reserve Champion
Tyler Thrush: Reserve Champion
Rabbit Showmanship
Mollie Dick: Champion
Jessica Thrush: Champion
Kaylee Wise: Champion
Rabbits
Emma Allen: Grand Champion
Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion
Emma Allen: Red
Emma Allen: Reserve Grand Champion
Emma Allen: Blue
Emma Allen: Reserve Champion
Emma Allen: Blue
Emma Allen: Blue
Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue
Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue
Kaneil Anthonysamy: Blue
Lillian Beattie: Reserve Champion
Lillian Beattie: Champion
Lilly Blackburn: Blue
Hannah Blum: Blue
Kaydance Brown: Blue
Kaydance Brown: Reserve Champion
Kaydance Brown: Blue
Kaydance Brown: Reserve Grand Champion
Olivia Childress: Red
David Claudy: Champion
David Claudy: Champion
David Claudy: Reserve Champion
David Claudy: Reserve Champion
Emmy Cline: Reserve Champion
Nadia Cline: Blue
Emma Close: Blue
Arlee Covell: Blue
Wyatt Cox: Reserve Champion
Emma Creager: Blue
Emma Creager: Blue
Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion
Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion
Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Grand Champion
Zacchaeus Creager: Reserve Champion
Zacchaeus Creager: Grand Champion
Alayna Dean: Blue
Alayna Dean: Blue
Alayna Dean: Blue
Mollie Dick: Blue
Vince Gilbert: Champion
Vince Gilbert: Blue
Bailey Happ: Blue
Sophia Hoover: Champion
Damon Hostetler: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Champion
Sara Hostetler: Grand Champion
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Shelby Kasten: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Champion
Alexyss Keener: Champion
Elizabeth King: Champion
Lydia Rollins: Blue
Lydia Rollins: Blue
Lydia Rollins: Blue
Sarah Rust: Blue
Sarah Rust: Champion
Sarah Rust: Blue
Sarah Rust: Red
Sarah Rust: Blue
Amber Smith: Blue
Jacob Thrush: Champion
Jessica Thrush: Blue
Tyler Thrush: Red
Kaylee Wise: Grand Champion
Recycling
Emma Creager: Grand Champion
Isabella Robertson: Honor
Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Blue
Zahvia Short: Honor
Zane Short: Blue
Andrea Smith: Reserve Grand Champion
Ethan Wolfe: Honor
Scrapbooking
Allison Christman: Champion
Brooke Christman: Reserve Champion
Francesca Clifton: Reserve Champion
Emma Conforto: Red
Hannah Conley: Honor
Emma Creager: Champion
Kayla Fenstermaker: Grand Champion
Rebecca Harrell: Blue
Harlee Henney: Honor
Harper Henney: Honor
Bailey Holman: Blue
Sara Hostetler: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Honor
Hunter Kleeberg: Reserve Champion
Audrey Mann: Red
Macy Oberlin: Honor
Maddison Oberlin: Blue
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion
Zahvia Short: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Evelyn Stoy: Honor
Harlee Wise: Blue
Kylie Zeeb: Honor
Makayla Zeeb: Honor
Margaret Zeeb: Reserve Champion
Sewing
Elliot Boszor: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Grace Boszor: Grand Champion
Alyssa Brames: Blue
Emma Creager: Reserve Grand Champion
Kataleena Hornbrook: Blue
Griffin Hosek: Blue, State Fair Selection
Xavier Hosek: Blue
Kaytlyn Hostetler: Blue
Elizabeth King: Red
Marcus Miller: Blue, State Fair Selection
Isabella Robertson: Reserve Grand Champion
Ethan Sanders: Blue
Ethan Sanders: Blue, State Fair Selection
Isaac Sanders: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Isaac Sanders: Blue, State Fair Selection
Teryn Stanley: Reserve Grand Champion
Evelyn Stoy: Blue, State Fair Selection
Elliahna Weilein: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Emily Wilhelm: Blue
Heidi Wilhelm: Overall Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Sheep
Alivia Burlingame: Champion
Alivia Burlingame: Reserve Champion
Emma Crites: Champion
Emma Crites: Reserve Grand Champion
Emma Crites: Blue
Emma Crites: Champion
Jacob Crites: Reserve Champion
Jacob Crites: Champion
Jacob Crites: Reserve Champion
Cadence Gardner: Blue
Corbin Gardner: Champion
Hayden Gardner: Grand Champion
Hayden Gardner: Reserve Champion
Harlee Henney: Reserve Grand Champion
Harper Henney: Grand Champion
Harper Henney: Champion
Caleb McMullen: Blue Rate of Gain
Caleb McMullen: Blue
Meghyn McMullen: Reserve Champion
Meghyn McMullen: Reserve Champion
Lucas Waite: Blue
Lucas Waite: Blue
Lucas Waite: Grand Champion
Lane Word: Yellow
Lane Word: Blue
Lane Word: Reserve Champion
Shooting Sports Education
Noah Boszor: Reserve Champion
Hannah Conley: Grand Champion
Wyatt Cox: Blue
Mason Crawford: Blue
Travis Davenport: Honor
Jacob Foster: Blue
Bailey Happ: Blue
Zakeri Pica: Blue
Hallie Shrewsburg: Reserve Champion
Karson Shrewsburg: Honor
Jacob Thrush: Reserve Champion
Jessica Thrush: Reserve Grand Champion
Tyler Thrush: Champion
Small Engines
Gavin Dobson: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Keegan Dobson: Reserve Champion
Abram Howe: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Sport Fishing
Jagger Hurraw: Reserve Champion
Alexyss Keener: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Hannah Martinez: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Dakota Osborn: Honor
Started Calf
Grace Albert: Blue
Kiana Allshouse: Champion
Eliana Anthonysamy Honor
Cade Bachelor: Honor
Caylee Bachelor: Reserve Champion
Chase Bachelor: Reserve Grand Champion
Layne Bachelor: Honor
Layne Bachelor: Grand Champion
Morgan Bachelor: Reserve Champion
Bristol Bailer: Reserve Champion
Rickie Bailer: Honor
Natalie Booth: Blue
Alayna Boots: Blue
Ava Boots: Blue
Krisite Brewster: Blue
Xavier Brock: Blue
Kaydance Brown: Blue
Ava Budak: Blue
Isabella Budak: Blue
Isabellah Butler: Blue
Olivia Childress: Blue
Easton Coney: Blue
Riley Coney: Blue
Kaden Counterman Blue
Keegan Crooks: Blue
Kiersen Crowl: Blue
Elizabeth Curey: Blue
Larsen Dilts: Blue
Jaelynn Graber: Blue
Joel Graber: Blue
Trinity Hall: Honor
Kataleena Hornbrook: Blue
Carter Kain: Blue
Olivia Mettert: Blue
Jaslyn Moreno: Blue
Jaslyn Moreno: Blue
Katie Ridenour: Blue
William Rinehart: Blue
Addison Shough: Blue
Sarah Smith: Blue
Sean Smith: Blue
Avery Wagler: Honor
Lane Wagler: Blue
Luke Wagler: Blue
Karlie Williams: Blue
Kerrigan Williams: Blue
Harlee Wise: Blue
Jaxson Wise: Blue
Bryar Wolfe: Blue
Started Calf Showmanship
Kiana Allshouse: Senior Showman
Chase Bachelor: Intermediate Showman
Bristol Bailer: Champion of Champion Showman
Kiersen Crowl: Junior Showman
Swine
Ava Budak: Blue
Alivia Burlingame: Grand Champion
Alivia Burlingame: Honor
Alivia Burlingame: Grand Champion, Overall Grand Champion
Alivia Burlingame: Reserve Grand Champion
Bailey Burlingame: Grand Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion
Bailey Burlingame: Honor
Bailey Burlingame: Reserve Grand Champion
Bailey Burlingame: Champion
Whitney Calderwood: Blue
Whitney Calderwood: Blue
Chase Caston: Blue
Kayla Caston: Blue
Emma Crites: Blue
Emma Crites: Blue
Emma Crites: Blue
Jacob Crites: Blue
Jacob Crites: Blue
Jacob Crites: Blue
Jacob Crites: Champion
Kaleb Farnham: Blue
Kaleb Farnham: Champion
Kyler Farnham: Blue
Jacob Foster: Blue
Jacob Foster: Blue
Cadence Gardner: Blue
Cadence Gardner: Blue
Cadence Gardner: Honor
Corbin Gardner: Blue
Corbin Gardner: Blue
Corbin Gardner: Blue
Dana Gardner: Blue
Dana Gardner: Blue
Hayden Gardner: Blue
Hayden Gardner: Honor
Hayden Gardner: Blue
Camden Hall: Blue
Camden Hall: Blue
Camden Hall: Blue
Cali Hamilton: Champion
Logan Hamilton: Blue
Hunter Hamlin: Blue
Hunter Hamlin: Honor
Hunter Hamlin: Blue
Hunter Kleeberg: Reserve Champion
Niles Knox: Blue
Niles Knox: Blue
James Kresse: Blue
Kennedy Kugler: Blue
Kennedy Kugler: Blue
Dylan Oberlin: Honor
Dylan Oberlin: Honor
Macy Oberlin: Blue
Maddison Oberlin: Reserve Champion
Chantell Osborn: Blue
Chantell Osborn: Blue
Cameron Penick: Honor
Cameron Penick: Blue
Cameron Penick: Blue
Cameron Penick: Reserve Champion
Aubri Pica: Blue
Aubri Pica: Blue
Kendallyn Pica: Blue
Zakeri Pica: Blue
Zakeri Pica: Blue
Meghan Rice: Blue
Katie Ridenour: Blue
Katie Ridenour: Blue
Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue
Kaitlyn Rumsey: Blue
Olivia Rumsey: Blue
Lexie Schworm: Blue
Lexie Schworm: Blue
Luke Severe: Reserve Champion
Luke Severe: Blue
Thomas Severe: Reserve Grand Champion
Thomas Severe: Blue
Isaac Shively: Blue
Isaac Shively: Blue
Addison Shough: Blue
Addison Shough: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Andrea Smith: Blue
Sarah Smith: Blue
Elijah Weible: Blue
Tysen Weible: Blue
Ethan Wolfe: Blue
Swine Showmanship
Alivia Burlingame: Champion
Bailey Burlingame: Champion
Jacob Foster: Champion
Zakeri Pica: Champion
Tractor Operator Skills
Seth Glasscock: Honor
Finley Hasselman: Grand Champion
Hawkins Hasselman: Honor
Bailey Holman: Blue
Abram Howe: Grand Champion
Lexie Schworm: Reserve Grand Champion
Verbal Communications
David Claudy: Grand Champion
Colton: Penick: Reserve Grand Champion
Veterinary Science
Emmy Cline: Blue
Alexyss Keener: Blue
Macy Oberlin: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Hugh (Fife) Robertson V: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Wildlife
Mason Gaerte: Reserve Champion
Alexyss Keener: Champion, State Fair Selection
Hugh (Fife) Robertson: V: Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
Erin Thomas: Grand Champion, State Fair Selection
