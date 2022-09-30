CARMEL — DeKalb senior Lillie Cone shot a 10-over par 82 (39-42) in the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Golf State Finals Friday at Prairie View Golf Club.
Cone is part of a three-way tie for 26th place out of 102 golfers. She was one of only eight seniors among the top 28 players in the leaderboard.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker leads individually with a 3-under par 69. Batesville freshman Ava South is second with 74, and Center Grove senior Sage Parsetich is third with a 76.
Cone had 10 pars in her round.
From a team standpoint, Homestead is tied for fifth with Batesville with 329 and Carroll is 13th with 363. Center Grove leads the tournament with 320 and is three shots ahead of second-place Carmel.
Junior Cassidy Ayres led the Spartans with a 77 and is fourth individually.
Freshman Taylor Larkins shot 83. Carroll is making its first appearance at state as a team since 1996.
