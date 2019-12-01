Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow later in the day. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.