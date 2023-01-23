Trine Dean't List
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 term. To earn Dean's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
• Mason Angel of Coldwater, Michigan
• Emma Arnos of Fremont
• Jacob Behm of Fremont
• Kathryn Berlew of Fremont
• Novalea Boots of Angola
• Alex Cabrera of Coldwater
• Zaavan Clear of Auburn
• Jordan Clemens-Savage of Coldwater
• Gabriel Cruz-Conley of Angola
• Joseph Eichorn of Coldwater
• Kodi Engle of Orland
• Cooper Fredlund of Coldwater
• Blayn Gibson of Coldwater
• Makayla Gumbel of Angola
• Jordyn Hamman of Waterloo
• Elayna Hasty of Angola
• Conner Hodges of Auburn
• Noah Houtz of Coldwater
• Garrett Howell of Angola
• Jayna Klingaman of Coldwater
• Shae Krick of Angola
• Jacob Lautzenhiser of Hamilton
• Elina Locane of Angola
• Gabriel Macknick of Angola
• Olivia Mosier of Auburn
• Zemam Norman of Coldwater
• Paige Pettis of Auburn
• Easton Rhodes of Auburn
• Kenzie Rininger of Coldwater
• Landon Roth of Auburn
• Nicholas Rutherford of Fremont
• Braxton Schaeffer of Fremont
• Gage Schnelker of Waterloo
• Lucas Schutt of Auburn
• Allison Short of Coldwater
• Reagan Snyder of Waterloo
• Ashley Stroop of Angola
• Logan Suchland of Angola
• Hamza Tariq of Angola
• Trevon Towers of Fremont
• Kylie Trick of Fremont
• Jorge Vertiz of Angola
• Trinity Wright of Fremont
• Cameron Hall of Angola
• Gabrielle Kelly of Angola
• Priscilla Robinson of Angola
• Tyler Weldon of Waterloo
• Alexis Wilson of Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.