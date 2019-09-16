GARRETT — Garrett basketball fans are mourning the loss of their gentle giant, Chuck Bavis, who died Saturday at the age of 71.
A 7-foot center, Charles L. “Chuck” Bavis led outstanding Garrett Railroader teams in 1964, 1965 and 1966, then started at center for Purdue University for two seasons before a foot injury sustained in an automobile crash ended his career.
The Indiana Basketball Hall-of-Famer made sacrifices along the way to achieve his title as perhaps Garrett High School’s finest basketball player.
As a high school freshman, Bavis stood 6-foot-7 and weighed about 270 pounds, according to newspaper reports, making him the butt of jokes whenever he walked on the basketball floor. Bavis was able to overcome those obstacles with a strong desire to make a basketball player of himself.
Under the direction of Coach Ward Smith, Bavis began a very strict diet and development program. He lifted weights, carried a basketball around with him during the summer months, played every spare moment he could, and still managed to work on a neighbor’s farm to help build himself into a more rugged player.
The 1965 Railroader team compiled a 23-2 record and won a Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference title. At one point during that season, Garrett won 21 straight games.
In a regional final game against Fort Wayne North Side in March 1965, Bavis scored 27 points. In spite of his efforts, the state’s longest winning streak of 21 straight games came to an end in Garrett’s loss to Fort Wayne North Side, 59-55. The Railroaders had won the Kendallville Holiday Tournament, Northeastern Indiana Athletic Conference title and the Kendallville sectional, finished first in the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel’s area basketball poll and was ranked 14th in the UPI state poll.
During his high school career at Garrett, Bavis helped the Railroaders win three consecutive sectional titles and scored 1,463 points. As a senior, Bavis averaged 33 points. To accommodate the crowds who wanted to watch them, the Railroaders played six games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. They ran up a record of 24-0 before falling to South Side and future Mr. Basketball Willie Long in the regional in 1966.
At Purdue, Bavis was part of a highly regarded class of recruits that included his fellow Indiana All-Star, 1966 Mr. Basketball Rick Mount. The first varsity game for Bavis and his classmates came on the opening day for Purdue’s new arena, now called Mackey Arena, with UCLA as the opponent.
In a preview of the game, Sports Illustrated described Bavis as “remarkably handsome, with deep-blue eyes,” adding, “He could be the tallest leading man in Hollywood history …”
“After that article came out, you’ll never guess what my nickname became,” Bavis once said with a laugh. “Hollywood” stuck with him “for a long, long time,” he said.
Matched against Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Bavis held the nation’s top player to 17 points, but UCLA escaped with a 73-71 victory on a last-second shot.
One season later, the 1969 NCAA tourney put Purdue on a collision course with UCLA for a rematch in the championship game. But Bavis could not take the sport’s biggest stage with his teammates. He broke his shoulder in an NCAA regional win over Miami of Ohio.
“I remember having some pain,” during the game, Bavis recalled. Afterward in the locker room, he said, “I pulled my jersey off, and my collarbone flopped right out in front of me.”
Without their center, the Boilermakers reached the NCAA tourney’s final game, but lost to UCLA by 20 points.
Bavis never played for Purdue again. Before his senior season, he lost part of his foot as a result of crashing his car in rural Garrett.
“As you look back on it, I’m very fortunate to be alive,” he said years later.
Bavis said he decided that life would go on without basketball and prospered for many years as a sales representative for the awards business in the Midwest.
His Purdue teammate, Ralph Taylor, served as president of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and contacted Bavis with news of his selection in 2010.
“I didn’t expect it at all. It had not ever entered my mind,” Bavis said at the time. “It was a real shocker to me, but I’m obviously very humbled by the honor.”
Bavis added, “I don’t equate myself with the Oscar Robertsons and the Rick Mounts and the Bill Kellers” who already occupy places in the hall.
Jim Vogel, a teammate from the 1966 Railroader regional champions, introduced Bavis to a crowd of fans gathered at the Garrett Country Club for a ceremony in April 2010 to recognize four Garrett High School Hall-of-Famers, including Bavis, Jeff Stroman, Tony Miller and John Hutton. Bavis had been inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in March of that year.
Vogel spoke about Bavis’ tremendous work ethic as a youth and recalled that Bavis would dribble a basketball from his home north of Garrett to courts at the park, then back home again.
“I thought I had the most awesome day of my life two weeks ago,” Bavis said of the state honor. “Then I come back here to Garrett, and as you can see, this is pretty awesome.”
Bavis and his wife Carol, had two sons, Jordan and Alex.
A full obituary for Mr. Bavis appears on page A4.
