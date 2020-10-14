FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Moran-Townsend can’t imagine not being involved in her community in some way, shape or form.
Moran-Townsend is part of the inaugural KPC Media Group’s Influential Women of Northeast Indiana in the local marketing and media category.
In 1977, she and husband Bill were late news anchors at WKJG TV in Fort Wayne. In early 1981, she founded Custom Video Corporation, now known as CVC Communications – Business Storytellers, helping local and global corporations raise the skill levels of their employees through a variety of activities.
Additionally, Moran-Townsend has provided presentation coaching for corporate executives and some celebrities. She is a co-founder of AVOW: Advancing Voices of Women.
Being involved and being influential are both a privilege and responsibility, Moran-Townsend said.
“I always thought it was both a responsibility and a privilege that if you had been given opportunity, assets and gifts, you had a responsibility to use those to help others, not to just enrich yourself,” she said.
“I see it as an opportunity because I often find, there are times when someone is needed to help move a project forward or bring people together.”
At a United Way board meeting many years ago, she remembers receiving a report of what would be known as ALICE families (asset limited, income constrained, employed) that are above federal poverty levels but unable to sustain a bare minimum household budget.
“I left that meeting at 1:30 and went to a meeting at 4 o’clock of the executive committee of the Fort Wayne Chamber,” she said. “On the agenda was a discussion about our chamber advocating for a company that wanted to move across the state line from Ohio to Fort Wayne and hire a bunch of people. The company provided no benefits and minimum-wage jobs.
“I was the only person in the room who was wearing both hats — the United Way hat and the Fort Wayne Chamber hat — and I got the group to recognize that we can be good people operating with great intention in our community, but we can be significantly harming another major effort in the community if we don’t bring them together and think about consequences, impact, connections and synergy,” she said.
“For years, I had often wondered why I got asked to serve on difference boards and committees that were rather disparate from each other,” Moran-Townsend said. “That experience taught me that it gave me the opportunity to connect the dots when a lot of other people couldn’t do that.
“That is something I see as an opportunity and also a responsibility to help groups think about what is best overall for the community,” she said. “I think it’s helpful to think about how things will affect people in other walks of life, and to use your voice effectively to address it in a much more unified and collaborative way than a silo method.”
The purpose of AVOW is to help women advance their voices “by understanding their skills, their capabilities, their connections and encouraging them to use their voices and recognize the value their voices bring,” Moran-Townsend said.
One of her proudest moments came after picking up a local newspaper editorial section and reading three opinion columns written by AVOW women: one very strongly a Democrat, one very strongly a Republican and an 18-year-old Latina.
“The opportunity for each of those women to understand they have something important to say and to advance their voice is just thrilling,” she stated.
In 2004, Moran-Townsend received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in recognition of her contributions to the state and her community. In 2018, Moran-Townsend and the three other founders of AVOW were named 2018 Citizens of the Year by the Journal Gazette.
She has received honors from the Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the United States Small Business Administration, a Paul Harris Fellow and recipient of the 2017 Community Service Award from the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne.
Like many individuals who so active in their communities, Moran-Townsend said her involvement was inspired by her parents.
“I often tell people that I work to feed my civic habits,” Moran-Townsend said. “I didn’t know there was any other path growing up because I came from a family where my parents were involved in virtually every civic endeavor in my small town in Oklahoma.
“From a very early age, I remember their having us involved as well,” she said. “As they were getting ready to put on some event and they needed help folding invitations and stuffing envelopes, going to the meetings. … both Mom and Dad were involved in everything, and they included us.
“It was so natural to me, and it was so instilled in all of us children how important it was to help your community and to be a civically involved and engaged citizen in your community, that it never occurred to me that most other people didn’t have that upbringing.
“It was a real shock to me as a young adult to find out there were lots of people that weren’t involved in anything,” Moran-Townsend.
A letter from one of her daughter’s friends is one of her cherished.
“A couple of years ago, I received a handwritten thank-you note from a young woman who is the age of my youngest daughter, and she was a good friend of my daughter growing up.
“She said, ‘I just want to thank you for having taught me to say please and thank you.’ She said, ‘I now have two daughters, and I am teaching them the importance of saying please and thank you.
“At the time I would come over to your house, you would always remind me gently to add that to whatever I was requesting. I remember being kind of annoyed, but I am so grateful for having learned that lesson and now being able to share it with my kids.’
“There have been a number of instances like that where people will send me a note, an email or something and comment on some interaction that we’ve had over the years, and it’s just thrilling and always surprising.
“Everybody will tell you that they had no idea they had an influence like they did on somebody else’s life,” she said. “It’s also a reminder that others are always watching us all of the time.
“It’s also a lesson that my mom taught me,” Moran-Townsend said. “She said, ‘There’s nothing more important that you own than your good name. Remember, it doesn’t matter where you go, someone will see you.’”
