Women’s College Basketball Leigha Brown, Michigan top Penn State, fall to Ohio State in Big Ten tournament
MINNEAPOLIS — Former DeKalb star Leigha Brown had 12 points and nine assists, helping Michigan edge Penn State 63-61 in its Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday.
Michigan survived a frantic rally in the last three minutes by Penn State, which cut a nine-point deficit two, and then forced a Michigan turnover. The Wolverines made a stop on the final possession to hang one for the win.
Brown, named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media earlier int he week, was one of four scorers in double figures for No. 17 Michigan. Emily Kaiser and Laila Phelia shared team honors with 13 and Elise Stuck scored 11.
On Friday afternoon, the seventh-seeded Wolverines lost to fourth-seeded Ohio State 81-79 in a tournament quarterfinal game.
Brown had 19 points to lead four Michigan scorers in double figures. She also had nine assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. The Wolverines are 22-9.
Cotie McMahon had 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots to lead the Buckeyes (24-6).
Miscellaneous
Bock discusses coaching youth in Trine podcast
ANGOLA — Former Fremont High School baseball coach Justin Bock discussed the coaching profession and strategies for effectively leading youth in the newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast.
Bock is now an assistant professor of education at Trine. He coached various sports at various levels at Fremont High School and Fremont Middle School for over two decades. He won 200 games in 14 seasons as the Eagles’ varsity baseball coach.
In 2022, Bock was honored by Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly for his contributions to education and coaching by his peers and students.
Bock has leaned on his experience to develop a leadership framework to effectively lead youth athletes. In the podcast with host and Center for Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski, Bock discusses how he got his start in coaching, his philosophy for motivating and disciplining athletes, and advice he for students who want to break into high school coaching.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.