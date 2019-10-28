West Noble senior Joel Mast was recently named First Team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Mast went 25-1 at No. 1 singles this fall in his only season playing tennis for the Chargers. He was the Portage Regional runner-up, the Concord Sectional champion and the No. 1 singles champion in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Mast is part of a strong immediate family in tennis. Father Galen Mast, West Noble Community Schools superintendent, is an avid player who has recently competed at a national level. Sisters Emily and Morgan were outstanding players at Fairfield High School and are both on the women’s tennis team at Grace College.
Westview senior Kurtis Davis was picked Second Team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
Davis went 24-4 at No. 1 singles, including 6-1 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournament series. He led the 25-1 Warriors to semi-state, regional, sectional and NECC championships and an IHSAA Team State Finals berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.