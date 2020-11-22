CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco businesses will welcome the Christmas season this week by participating in the Festival of Trees, starting on Small Business Saturday.
The 2nd Floor Gallery will kick off its second annual Festival of Trees, which runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. The festival is a way to bring the spirit of Christmas to Churubusco, and also serves as a fundraiser for the youth art programs that are held throughout the year.
The 2nd Floor Gallery offers youth programs, providing more than 100 local children with a creative outlet. Organizers teach all art mediums, giving platforms for creative writing, performing arts, impromptu open mic and opportunities for gallery experiences, at the studio’s gallery and creative space. 2nd Floor offer the arts to individuals who might not have the resources, right in Churubusco.
This year, a tree walk has been added, encouraging participation from local businesses. The public is invited to visit the different businesses, which are helping bring cheer to a gloomy year.
The public can participate by visiting a participating business and filling out a tree walk list. Each tree will have a unique number to identify the tree. The public can vote for favorite trees and 100% of all money raised will go toward the 2nd Floor youth programs.
Those who complete the list and turn it in by Dec. 20 will have their names entered into a drawing to win a 55-inch television, donated by a local business.
The following business will have trees at their locations: Sew What, Farmers & Merchants Bank, East of Chicago, Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Precision Outdoors, Save-U-Mor, Doc’ Do it Best Hardware, Vision WoodWerx, K&K, Papa’s Place, Brevins, Watering Can, H&R Block, Oasis 27 and 2nd Floor Gallery.
Organizers offer a special thank you to Farmers & Merchants Bank, Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Hong Kong Restaurant and Suds Laundry Mat for the extra effort to make the event possible.
To help the cause, send donations to 2nd Floor Gallery, 105 S. Main St. Churubusco, 46723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.