Santa at Lake Missionary Church
ANGOLA — Lake Missionary Church, 9030 U.S. 20, will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m.
A pancake breakfast will be served with donations benefiting the church. Children 2 years old through fifth grade may meet Santa and receive a gift bag.
Though the event is free, preregistration is necessary so gift bags can be assembled. Registration is required by Nov. 25 by calling 665-2254.
Singspiration Sunday
ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, will host Singspiration on Sunday at 6 p.m.
This is the last Singspiration of the season. Anyone is invited to sing hymns and enjoy refreshments afterward.
Cahoots hosts Day of Giving
ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will host a Day of Giving on Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brunch will be served for a donation to the youth outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.