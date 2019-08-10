Farmers in Tipton County are set to receive the highest payout rates in Indiana as part of the second round of aid money provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA last month announced details of a $16 billion package aimed at supporting American agricultural producers to offset low crop prices resulting from an ongoing tariff war with China.
Farmers will have access to the money through the Market Facilitation Program, which last year provided $8.5 billion in trade assistance payments to U.S. farmers based on how individual commodities were harmed by the trade disputes.
This year, the payouts are based on flat county payment rates, based on the impact of “unjustified trade retaliation in that county,” according to the USDA. Each single-county rate is multiplied by a farm’s total plantings of eligible crops in 2019. Those crops include corn, soybeans and hay.
Tipton County has the highest single rate in the state at $80 per acre. Spencer County has the second highest rate with $77. Howard County has the third highest rate with $76.
Nationally, county payout rates range from $15 to $150 per acre. The lowest rate in Indiana is in Starke County, which has been set at $44.
Rates for northeast Indiana counties are: Allen $68, DeKalb $66, Whitley $65, Noble $61, Steuben $58 and LaGrange $55, according to a USDA chart.
The flat-rate payouts have the potential to funnel tens of millions of dollars to area farmers. However, planted acres this year likely will be substantially lower than 2017 numbers, because consistently wet weather this spring led to fewer acres being planted across the state.
The program caps payments at $250,000 per person or legal entity for crops. The cap is $500,000 per person or legal entity that also files claims for specialty crops and dairy and hog assistance.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the aid package is meant to “ensure farmers will not stand alone in facing unjustified retaliatory tariffs while President Trump continues working to solidify better and stronger trade deals around the globe.
“Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year’s program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers,” Perdue said in a release. “Our farmers work hard, are the most productive in the world, and we aim to match their enthusiasm and patriotism as we support them.”
Farmers can sign up for the payments at local Farm Service Agency offices through Dec. 6. Eligible crops and cover crops must be planted by Aug. 1 to qualify for the payments.
The Market Facilitation Program last year overwhelmingly benefited farmers in five Midwestern states, including Indiana. Those states in total claimed almost half of the $8.5 billion in payouts. Illinois led the way in receiving more than $1.1 billion. Iowa ranked second with nearly $986 million.
